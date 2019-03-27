Woman’s Chevy Torched For Having Trump Cutout in The Passenger Seat

A 65-year-old woman from Philadelphia says she’s living in fear for her life after her car was torched right outside her house. And it’s all because she’s an avid supporter of President Trump, she says.

“Other residents in the neighborhood were scared to speak out on the incident due to fears of retaliation,” the media outlet notes. However, one neighbor did provide the station with footage of the car engulfed by flames, saying he’d been woken up by the sound of the blast and the horn beeping. The incident occurred earlier this week in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood, NBC10 reports. Police responded to a call of vehicle burning and a fire rescue unit was also dispatched to put out the blaze. The Fire Marshal ruled the incident arson.Laurie Livingston tells the media outlet that her car, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier , had been targeted before by vandals, but it was never as bad as this. This time, she is convinced it was because of her MAGA beliefs and because she’s not afraid to go public with them – i.e., by putting a Trump cardboard cutout in the front passenger seat of the car.In other words, Livingston says vandals targeted her because she supports Trump, so she’s now afraid to even leave the house. Even if she wanted to, she would have nowhere to go because she no longer has a car as a means of transportation, she says.“I put Donald Trump and I don’t care,” she says. “I voted for him and I have the right to say what I want to say and then last night at 3 o'clock it blew up.”Livingston doesn’t say why she believes her car was targeted before, but she says it happened three separate times in the span of just five months. Contacted by NBC10, the police wouldn’t say what the possible motive for the arson could be, let alone if it’s a political one.“Other residents in the neighborhood were scared to speak out on the incident due to fears of retaliation,” the media outlet notes. However, one neighbor did provide the station with footage of the car engulfed by flames, saying he’d been woken up by the sound of the blast and the horn beeping.