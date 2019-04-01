autoevolution

Ute Arrives in the U.S as 2020 Toyota Yaris Adventure

1 Apr 2019
For decades, strange machines that look like regular sedans at the front but have a truck bed in the back have roamed the streets and wild of Australia and New Zealand. Called ute, these cars have become something of a cultural phenomenon Down Under, and at times they even made it across the ocean to the U.S.
Until today, however, no one considered bringing the concept to the U.S. in an organized fashion, let alone based on a small passenger car.

That changed when Toyota, fresh under the new Imperial Era called Reiwa, announced out of the blue the 2020 Toyota Yaris Adventure, “a truck that is perfect for those" who love the idea of being branded as truck owners, but lack the guts to actually take their cars off the pavement. 

The Yaris is a subcompact, and a successful one at that, but apparently the nameplate could do wonders in the small crossover segment as well, thought the Japanese, sprinkled with a touch of pickup truck.

“Part truck, part sedan, but 100 percent awesome,” the Yaris Adventure is a two-seater, having ditched the rear seats in favor of the said pickup truck bed. This configuration gives the car the comfort and fuel economy of a sedan, plus the advantages of having enough storage room in the back for “the most moderate jobs.”

“Toyota is very excited to debut this product that nobody saw coming,” said in a statement a senior Toyota executive.

“We’re constantly listening to our customers and reacting to the market. We have to blame the market on this one, as we haven’t had one customer ask for a truck like this.”

As a side note, the North American Yaris has for years been based on a car from another company, the Mazda2, a model presently not available in the States. It’s unclear whether Mazda will borrow the Yaris Adventure idea for the Mazda2 it sells on other markets.

The fool details on the car can be found in the document attached below.   
