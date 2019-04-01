autoevolution

Volkswagen Cars to Get Windscreens Doubling as Prescription Glasses

1 Apr 2019, 12:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Drivers with glasses are a dime a dozen. Some can do without wearing their prescription glasses while behind the wheel, while others need them on all the time to function properly. With the latter category in mind, Volkswagen announced on Monday the availability of a new specially-designed windscreen.
Volkswagen OOPS windscreenVolkswagen OOPS windscreenVolkswagen OOPS windscreenVolkswagen OOPS windscreen
The technology of these new front shields is called OOPS - Optimized Optical Personal Screen - and calls for the glass used in the vehicle windows to be made in custom thickness and a corresponding cut to be suitable for both short-sighted or far-sighted drivers.

According to Volkswagen, the technology works to up to 10 dpt for short-sightedness and to up to +10 dpt for far-sightedness. But the technology is far from being perfect.

To properly work, OOPS requires the driver and passenger not to move too much during the ride, thus maintaining the optimum distance between the eyes and the lens contact in the windscreen. To avoid movement, customers might also have to get stability supports in the seats.

"We tested and grinded, grinded and tested – it wasn't easy, many windshields broke due to our demanding requirements. But in the end, we found the right formula," said in a statement Waldemar Hauptek, a lead technician for the project Google and all other search engines know nothing about.

The German carmaker claims OOPS means the end of prescription glasses behind the wheel, but fails to explain why should someone pay extra for a technology that only solves the problem temporarily. After all, we can’t just take the windscreen indoors to watch TV, now can we?.

Still, there was dire need for such a technology, says Volkswagen, due to the increasing life expectancy of humans – which also means degrading health, including for the eyes - and due to people staring for an increasing amount of time at their smartphones, a habit leading to short-sightedness.

If OOPS appeals to you, make sure you check your calendar before making an appointment at your local Volkswagen dealer.
