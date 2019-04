Causes for #distracteddriving:

Talking on phone ñ

Texting ò

Eating fast food T

Changing radio station ¶

Putting on makeup „



Having a pig on your lap...now that was a first even for us. pic.twitter.com/6OtUDHIniv — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) March 26, 2019

A trooper for the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a vehicle having trouble keeping in one lane and pulled over the offending driver. To his surprise, the man – an elderly driver – was having issues driving safely because he had decided to take his 2 pigs with him in the front of the car.When the police pulled him over, he had the largest animal, weighing about 250 pounds, across his lap. The smaller one was right next to the driver seat, hidden under the larger animal, but it wasn’t causing all the trouble. The larger pig was actually sitting on the steering wheel, making the car swerve between lanes, Sergeant Jason Foster tells Fox 9 “It’s right up there in the top 10 of the crazy things we see,” he says. “It was kind of shocking. He had this 250 pound pig on his lap. In fact, it was leaning against the steering wheel he was muscling the steering wheel to keep it in its lane. I snapped a photo of it because no one would believe me, but you never know what you are going to come across.”The driver said that he was moving to another part of the country and didn’t want the pigs to get cold on the way. Foster let him off with just a warning, but he does have a word of advice for other drivers who might feel of pulling a similar stunt: “Let the pig lay in the back or put the pig in the passenger seat, whatever. Don't drive with a pig in your lap, either.”For the record, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends transporting animals or pets in crates or carriers inside the car, preferably on the backseat, secured by seatbelts.