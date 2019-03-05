Idiot Arsonist Throws Molotov Cocktail at Building, Hits Parked BMW Instead

If you know your aim is bad, perhaps another line of work – one that doesn’t involve a certain need for precision because you’re throwing Molotov cocktails – would be a better option for you.

“[The man] is believed to have been charged with destroying property and causing an event which endangers the life or health of many people or property of great size,” the Mail reports. “He faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. No motive has been provided for the crime but reports state the building – a house – was the intended target.” A would-be arsonist is now the butt of all jokes after he set out to torch a home and ended up setting fire to a white BMW 1 Series and 2 other cars, which were parked near the building. As expected, the whole thing was captured on CCTV, from 2 different angles – tvn.24.pl has the video.The Daily Mail reports that the incident occurred in the town of Kedzierzyn-Kozle in southern Poland, with police confirming for the local media that the man targeted the house. The video shows him standing on the side of the street and lighting the Molotov cocktail, before approaching the building and throwing it towards it.However, the bottle hits the wall of the building and bounces back (a possibility he clearly didn’t even consider0, landing on the hood of the BMW. It breaks and sets the car alight and the man runs away. Not shown in the footage made public is the moment when the fire spreads to the other 2 cars parked on each side of the BMW.The police didn’t say what prompted the attack but they confirmed the footage was enough to catch a suspect. He is 29 and is currently in custody but his identity has not been made public, pending the formal conclusion of the investigation.“[The man] is believed to have been charged with destroying property and causing an event which endangers the life or health of many people or property of great size,” the Mail reports. “He faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. No motive has been provided for the crime but reports state the building – a house – was the intended target.”