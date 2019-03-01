California Fire Department Roasts Driver Who Parked in Front of a Fire Hydrant

If you think that an easily accessible parking space is worth the trouble of having both your rear windows broken, a citation issued and extra towing fees, then go ahead and park in front of a fire hydrant.
That’s the message coming from the Anaheim Fire Department from California, which used social media to roast one driver who did just that. His or her bad luck made it so that a fire emergency occurred while the car was parked in front of the hydrant, and that meant that firefighters had to break down both windows to get the hose through.
Photos of the busted-up car were uploaded on the official Twitter account of the department, together with a caption meant to discourage drivers from such an inconsiderate action. You know, in case the photos weren’t convincing on their own.
“Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out?” the caption reads. “Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees?”
Believe it or not, many took offense at the post. In their view, firefighters or the police should never use their platforms to “shame” civilians, and neither should they cause physical damage to private property when it could be avoided. In this particular case, the hose could have been connected to the hydrant over the car, which would have meant not breaking down the windows, commenters said.
This prompted a quick reaction from the fire department, to set the record straight. First of all, the new message says, the post was meant to “illustrate and educate, not to humiliate.” Secondly, “In answer as to why break the windows instead of going under, over, or around the car ... it doesn’t work. The hose needs a straight line out of the hydrant. We do not damage property unless it is needed.”
Even if taking the hose over the car had been an option, it would have caused more damage to the car than the 2 broken windows because of its weight.
Photos of the busted-up car were uploaded on the official Twitter account of the department, together with a caption meant to discourage drivers from such an inconsiderate action. You know, in case the photos weren’t convincing on their own.
“Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out?” the caption reads. “Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees?”
Believe it or not, many took offense at the post. In their view, firefighters or the police should never use their platforms to “shame” civilians, and neither should they cause physical damage to private property when it could be avoided. In this particular case, the hose could have been connected to the hydrant over the car, which would have meant not breaking down the windows, commenters said.
This prompted a quick reaction from the fire department, to set the record straight. First of all, the new message says, the post was meant to “illustrate and educate, not to humiliate.” Secondly, “In answer as to why break the windows instead of going under, over, or around the car ... it doesn’t work. The hose needs a straight line out of the hydrant. We do not damage property unless it is needed.”
Even if taking the hose over the car had been an option, it would have caused more damage to the car than the 2 broken windows because of its weight.
Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR— Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 26, 2019
We posted this incident to illustrate and educate, not to humiliate anyone. In answer as to why break the windows instead of going under, over, or around the car... it doesn’t work. The hose needs a straight line out of the hydrant. We do not damage property unless it is needed— Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) February 27, 2019