California Fire Department Roasts Driver Who Parked in Front of a Fire Hydrant

Ever wonder what happens when a car is parked in front of a fire hydrant and a fire breaks out? Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows and the citation and towing fees to @AnaheimPD ? @City_of_Anaheim residents please do not park in fire lanes pic.twitter.com/Q96E4gfTOR

We posted this incident to illustrate and educate, not to humiliate anyone. In answer as to why break the windows instead of going under, over, or around the car... it doesn’t work. The hose needs a straight line out of the hydrant. We do not damage property unless it is needed