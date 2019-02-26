Gold-Plated Lamborghini Gallardo Bursts Into Flames 1 Hour After Service

One businessman from the UK is considering legal action against Lamborghini Manchester after his Gallardo burst into flames and nearly burned to a crisp just one hour out of service at the dealership.

Lak Sira, 22, paid £125,000 for his golden Lamborghini Gallardo , which he was driving along M6 near Manchester. He and his girlfriend had just picked up the car from service, where it ran a £10,000 bill, so when she told him that she smelled gas, the first thing he did was call the dealership.They told him that he shouldn’t worry: having just been in the shop, it was natural for the car to smell of gas to an extent or another. However, when the woman complained that she couldn’t breathe, Sira pulled over and they got out. Next thing, they heard a loud bang and the rear of the vehicle was on fire, he tells the Daily Mail He then had to sit by and watch as his “pride and joy” was consumed by flames. It took 10 firefighters to put the fire out and what’s left of the car is no longer of any use to him.“I just had to watch helplessly as the car which I had worked so hard to buy went up in smoke. We nearly died, if I didn't pull over when I did I dread to think what happened. It was very frightening and my girlfriend is scared to get in any car with me now,” Sira tells the publication.He believes whoever worked on the car during service is responsible for whatever happened to set it alight, so he’s meeting with attorneys to talk legal options.“I am meeting with my solicitor to see whether to take legal action as I can't believe its a coincidence that I'd only just had the car back from the garage,” Sira explains.At this moment, he’s convinced that mishandling of the car on his part couldn’t have been a reason for the fire.