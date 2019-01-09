Man’s Truck Burns to a Crisp But Bible Left Inside Isn’t Damaged

Steven Gaut’s story isn’t actually new, since the fire took place 2 weeks before Christmas, but it’s just now that it’s going viral. The fire was started by accident, firefighters have told him, presumably after someone threw a burning cigarette butt in the flatbed of his truck.It’s not that which brings him so much media attention, though, but rather the fact that he’s calling the fire a “miracle” because his Bible survived unscathed, even though it was inside the truck. We should note, though, that it was placed inside a fireproof case. So there’s that for the “miracle.”Gaut writes on Facebook, where he’s holding a fundraiser to help him get a new car, that he had just arrived home and was in the garage when one of his kids heard the horn honking. Within minutes, the truck was engulfed by flames and, by the time emergency responders arrived, it was totaled.The video at the bottom of the page shows the extent of the damage. Considering how badly the truck had burned, Gaut didn’t expect to ever see his Bible again. He’d had it since he was 13 and he loved it dearly, but he didn’t imagine the fireproof case would actually work in terms of protecting it.To his surprise, it did. God did his part, too, he believes.“The first thing out was my bible. the case was in bad shape but no damage to the Bible,” Gaut says on social media. “I am a Single dad raising 5 kids and 6 in the summer, with x-mas right around the corner I just don't know how to do both. Just had to go bankrupt due to the divorce so now the only vehicle I owned is totaled. I'm very greatfull no one was hurt and thank God for saving our lives.”Since the fire, thanks to the Facebook fundraiser and campaigns on other crowdfunding sites, Gaut has been able to raise enough money to get himself a new ride, one that will fit 8 people.