autoevolution

Chicken Tenders Spill From Wrecked 18-Wheeler, People Try to Eat Them

8 Jan 2019, 12:01 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
An entire road covered in chicken tenders could be any fast food lover’s dream come true, but eating them off the ground is not worth the risks.
5 photos
Nikola Tre electric truckNikola Tre electric truckNikola Tre electric truckNikola Tre electric truck
An 18-wheeler crashed and flipped on a highway in Cherokee County in Alabama, near the Georgia line, and its entire load of chicken tenders spilled on the road. This created a double hazard because motorists would stop to pick them up, thus impeding traffic and putting their health at risk.

To prevent dangerous behavior of this type, the Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency had to take to social media to warn drivers to go round the scene of the crash and let the clean-up crews do their business. They didn’t say what caused the crash, but they were pretty clear in their warning: leave the food on the ground, or else.

“The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking that no one try to stop to get the chicken tenders that were spilled from the 18 wheeler accident last night on Highway 35. You're creating a traffic hazard! It's a crime to impede the flow of traffic,” one of the posts on the official Facebook page reads.

“Those cases have been on the ground for over 24 hours and are unsafe to consume. Anyone who is caught could be facing charges,” the post adds.

Initial estimates noted that the clean-up operation would take only a couple of hours, 3 tops. The updates from the Agency indicate that it took longer, because “it took coordination” to make it happen in a way that was safe to all traffic participants.

However, because of the strange nature of the incident, the story went viral, prompting funny puns like “chicken tender fender bender” and a riff on Oprah’s famous “You get a car! And you get a car! Everybody gets a car!,” where “car” was replaced with “Salmonella.” Fitting, but still hilarious.



accident 18-wheeler truck police lol Alabama
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Latest car models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleMCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 