Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder Storms In, Has No Secrets

With the Geneva Motor Show just around the corner, Lamborghini has spared itself the trouble of a leak, fully unveiling the Huracan Evo Spyder before its debut in Switzerland. 18 photos



The soft top is the same found on last year's car, which means the canvas takes 17 seconds to fold, with the operation being possible up to 31 mph (50 km/h). Chopping off the roof has added about 100 kilos to the supercar, with Sant'Agata Bolognese only mentioning the 1,542 kg dry weight of the machine.



Even so, the 62 mph sprint is covered in 3.1 seconds, while the Huracan Evo Spyder needs 9.3 seconds to hit 124 mph. As for the top speed of the toy, this sits at 202 mph. Until the expected RWD version arrives, these figures define the... slowest Lamborghini supercar on offer.



Keep in mind that the removable top means you can be closer to the Performante-like naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10, which delivers 640 ponies.



As a member of the Evo family, the newcomer gets retuned handling, thanks to rear-wheel steering, torque vectoring and a sharper management of the all-paw hardware.



Oh, and let's not forget the more modern cabin goodies, such as the 8.4-inch touchscreen placed inside the center console. Voice commands on a Lambo? Sure, they're there, but we wonder if the car can hear you over the scream of its V10 at full throttle...



As for the financial side, the hostilities kick off at EUR202,437 on the Old Continent and $287,400 across the pond (that's before taxes). The carmaker has mentioned that we'll get to see the first examples of the beast in the real world this spring, so you'd better keep your eyes peeled. As the supercar lovers among you know, we're basically talking about the mid-cycle revamp for the hairstyling Huracan, which means the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider and the McLaren 720S Spider have a new rival.

