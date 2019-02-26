autoevolution

Tesla Model S Crashes And Burns, Catches Fire 3 More Times at Tow Yard

26 Feb 2019
by
Late on Sunday, a 2016 Tesla Model S was involved in a fatal crash in Davie, Florida. The driver, Omar Awan, lost control of the car and crashed into some palm trees, which made it burst into flames. At the time, he was doing between 75 and 90 mph. 
Videos from the crash site have been shared on social media by bystanders who had no other options but to look in horror as the flames consumed the car. The driver was trapped inside and, despite efforts from a police officer who happened to be nearby, he couldn’t be saved in time. Because of the intensity of the fire, the policeman couldn’t even approach the driver’s side to extract Awan. He burned beyond recognition.

Firefighters responding to the call were eventually able to put out the flames, and the Tesla was towed to a tow yard operated by A Superior Towing. Overnight, it would burst into flames 3 more times, each time requiring another intervention from specialized personnel, Local 10 reports.

Davie Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert DiFerdinando explains that the fire kept reigniting because the battery of the car had been compromised in the car. The battery pack ruptured when the Tesla crashed into the trees, which led to the first explosion. However, because the battery had not been drained of all power, it kept reigniting.

The fire was put out for good with help from the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, which uses a special dry chemical extinguisher. Tesla has acknowledged the incident and is cooperating with the police, while stressing that a tragedy of this kind isn’t limited only to EVs.

“We are deeply saddened by this accident and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy,” the carmaker says. “We have reached out to the local authorities to offer our cooperation. We understand that speed is being investigated as a factor in this crash, and know that high-speed collisions can result in a fire in any type of car, not just electric vehicles.”





