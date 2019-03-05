1,600 HP Koenigsegg Jesko Will Do 300 MPH, Has 9-Speed Gearbox with 7 Clutches

The updated 5.0-liter turbocharged V8 of the toy delivers 1,280 hp, but that's on normal gas. Thrown in some E85 and the motor will jump all the way to 1,600 ponies. And it's not all about the output, with the Swedes emphasizing drivability.
You see, while the 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S introduced us to a civilian anti-lag system (the engine used as an air pump when not delivering acceleration to keep the turbos spooled), this Koenigsegg takes the game to a new level.
Aside from a pair of turbos, the engine features a compressor and an air tank, which can inject a 20-bar shot of air into the said turbos to fight the lag.
The engine, which features a flat-plane crank, promises an uber-menacing soundtrack. Then again, you'd expect that from an unit that can deliver over 1,000 Nm of torque anywhere between 2,700 and 6,170 Nm - the maximum twist sits an Earth-rotating 1,500 Nm (at 5,100 rpm), while the unit can rev all the way to 8,500 rpm.
1,420 kg. This is the curb weight of the Jesko. Keep thing vehicle friendly to the scales is owed to details such as the new carbon wheels, which come in a 20-inch size up front (5.9 kg each) and in a 21-inch size at the back (7.4 kg a piece).
Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires come as standard, while even sticker Pilot Sport Cup 2 R are an option for when the sun is out.
Downforce? This velocity tool has quite a bit. The aero package of the car, which includes active elements, can deliver up to 1,000 kg of downforce (this value comes at 275 km/h or 170 mph), which is a 30% boost over the Koenigsegg One:1 and a 40% increase over the Agera RS.
Remember the carmaker's Triplex dampers, which reduced the Agera's squat tendency at the rear axle starting from 2010? Well, they've also made their way to the front wheels now. Oh and adaptive rear steering is also on the menu.
We've saved the best tech detail for last. And this would be the gearbox. We've all heard of nine-speed multi-clutch units by now, but the Angelholm engineers went back to the drawing board and came up with a seven-clutch take.
Without the usual synchronizer rings, Koenigsegg's new tranny is able to jump gears like no dual-clutch unit can. So, this wet-clutch wonder can drop directly from 7th to 4th gear. In fact, the gearshift paddles, as well as the shifter on the center console, allow for two kinds of downshifting: the first drops a single gear, while the second directly engages the optimal ratio for maximum acceleration.
Dubbed Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission, the unit weighs just 90 kilos, thus undercutting traditional DCTs, which sit well withing the three-digit weight area.
The automaker also announced there will be a Jesko 300 sister car, whose aero will be configured in a way that will allow it to hit 300 mph (keep in mind that Hennessey is also aiming for that record with its Venom F5).
Velocity numbers aside, the Koenigsegg Jesko is also a practical monster, with the reworked carbon chassis offering greater headroom, legroom and visibility. The hydraulics on the car can still open the doors, frunk like and engine cover, while the first now offer a greater angle for easier access.
As for the Angelholm automaker's fetish for building everything in-house, even the software for the new haptic feedback displays in the cabin (steering wheel and all) was born this way, albeit via a collaboration with The Qt company.
Note that over 80 units of the total of 125 cars had already been sold prior to the debut of the beast, which, by the way, now sits alongside the Regera hybrid.
While the official photos and renderings (think: gearbox and aero) await you in the gallery above, you can check out the social media below for the live media showcasing the new Big K. As for the YouTube video, this offers a behind-the-scenes take from the Angelholm factory.
