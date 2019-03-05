1,600 HP Koenigsegg Jesko Will Do 300 MPH, Has 9-Speed Gearbox with 7 Clutches

"Look, dad, we're on TV!" This is sort of how the Geneva unveiling of the Koenigsegg Jesko started, with company founder Christian having invited his mom and dad over to the Swiss event (the car is named after that aficionado's father, who is now in his 80s). As for the bar, this has been set pretty high: "The Jesko has been designed to deliver the highest measurable performance of any car homologated for road use for all world markets,"