New Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Spotted in Traffic, Shows Wider Rear End

We'll remind you that a leaked photo showcasing the 992 Turbo inside the factory has leaked onto the web, showing us an Agate Grey model from an angle similar to the one we have here. However, judging by the rear wing of the said example, it could've been fitted with the expected Turbo Aerokit (note this should be different from the recent Carrera Aerokit).
One of the two Instagram posts at the bottom of the page allows us to take a peek inside the new Turbo. And while the traditional cabin differences between the Turbo and the Carrera aren't too serious, the covers inside the prototype mean this pic is simply here as a treat for the eyes.
As far as the oily bits go, we could see the newcomer leaving the twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer of the current car behind in favor of an all-new engine. Of course, with the existing engine already packing variable geometry turbos and a civilian anti-lag system (the engine is used as an air pump when the drivers takes his foot off the gas), German engineers could simply update the engine and thrown in the now-mandatory OPF (Otto Particulate Filter).
Speaking of the OPF, this seems to make new cars quieter. And while the Turbo was never a screamer, aficioandos are fretting about the slightly quieter presence of the 992 GT3 prototypes.
