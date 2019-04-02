autoevolution

New Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Spotted in Traffic, Shows Wider Rear End

2 Apr 2019, 9:11 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Walk into a Porsche showroom asking for a 992 and you'll be allowed to choose between four derivatives, namely the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet derivaties. Oh, and with the base Carrera having also been spotted, this should join the said S models soon. However, Zuffenhausen is currently preparing to introduce eight-generation specials, with one of them being the new Turbo.
4 photos
New Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Spotted in TrafficNew Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Spotted in TrafficNew Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Spotted in Traffic
Zoom in on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo test car we have here and you'll notice that the rear end seems to be wider than that of the Carrera - keep in mind that the eight-generation Carreras now feature what we could call the Level One widebody regardless of the numbers of driven wheels (this used to be an asset of "4" AWD cars).

We'll remind you that a leaked photo showcasing the 992 Turbo inside the factory has leaked onto the web, showing us an Agate Grey model from an angle similar to the one we have here. However, judging by the rear wing of the said example, it could've been fitted with the expected Turbo Aerokit (note this should be different from the recent Carrera Aerokit).

One of the two Instagram posts at the bottom of the page allows us to take a peek inside the new Turbo. And while the traditional cabin differences between the Turbo and the Carrera aren't too serious, the covers inside the prototype mean this pic is simply here as a treat for the eyes.

As far as the oily bits go, we could see the newcomer leaving the twin-turbo 3.8-liter boxer of the current car behind in favor of an all-new engine. Of course, with the existing engine already packing variable geometry turbos and a civilian anti-lag system (the engine is used as an air pump when the drivers takes his foot off the gas), German engineers could simply update the engine and thrown in the now-mandatory OPF (Otto Particulate Filter).

Speaking of the OPF, this seems to make new cars quieter. And while the Turbo was never a screamer, aficioandos are fretting about the slightly quieter presence of the 992 GT3 prototypes.

 

El @porsche 911 922 continúa sus ensayos! Nuevas versiones en camino!! Versión Turbo con escapes de serie (??hp) 😎😎😎 - - #porsche #porsche992 #911turbo #porschelove #spyshot #testing #prototype #testdrive #germancars #carshot #amazingshots #greatshot #fastcars #carbonfiber #luxurycars #carstyle #carswithoutlimits #dopecars #carlover #carporn #carspassion #carsofinstagram #photographylovers #luxurylifestyle #instago #travelblogger #instamoment #unbelievable #carcollector

A post shared by NACHO (@nacho1991z) on Mar 30, 2019 at 3:26pm PDT


 

All full of sand and mud!! As it should be? or always clean? Km and km travel these @porsche 992 cars. New tecnology in coming 😎😎😎 - - #porsche #911carrera #porsche992 #porschelove #porschemoment #spyshot #testing #prototype #testdrive #germancars #carshot #amazingshots #greatshot #fastcars #carbonfiber #luxurycars #carstyle #carswithoutlimits #dopecars #carlover #carporn #carspassion #carsofinstagram #photographylovers #luxurylifestyle #instago #travelblogger #instamoment #unbelievable #carcollector

A post shared by NACHO (@nacho1991z) on Mar 31, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

Porsche 911 Turbo 992 porsche 911 992 porsche 911 turbo 2021 porsche 911 turbo Porsche spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 