Here's the 2020 Porsche Taycan Driting In Sweden

As Porsche prepares to unveil its first-ever EV, the development team is putting the finishing touches on the Taycan. The electric sedan inspired by the Mission E Concept can also drift, as demonstrated by Roadshow on the frozen lakes of Sweden. 11 photos



The resemble with the Panamera is obvious, but the Taycan is a four-door sedan instead of a five-door liftback. The biggest change compared to the Mission E are the rear doors, now opening in a conventional manner instead of being hinged at the rear. Suicide doors on a Porsche – be it internal combustion-engined or electric – seem out of place, don’t you agree?



Porsche took the Taycan to Sweden for cold-weather testing because the range is affected by sub-zero temperature conditions. The engineers didn’t confirm the range to Roadshow, but the floor-mounted battery promises “more than 500 kilometers” under the New European Driving Cycle. As far as the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure is concerned, vehicles with thermal propulsion saw an increase in CO2 emissions of approximately 20 percent on average.



Given the dimensions of the



There’s talk Porsche is developing a rear-wheel-drive Taycan to bring the pricing down, allowing more people to buy into the electric makeover. The Macan is also going electric thanks to the Premium Platform Electric, and there’s talk the higher-ups are considering the







