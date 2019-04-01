iRacing Launches $100,000 Porsche World Championship

autoevolution

On April 1, when everyone is on the lookout for the tricks out to get them, iRacing, one of the world’s largest online racing simulators, announced the launch of a one-make world cup dedicated to Porsche fans.
The competition is called the Porsche eSports Supercup and is dedicated to 40 drivers that have “successfully made their way through the global qualifying process.” that took place at an undisclosed time.

The sim drivers will get in in front of their screens starting  April 13, when the race at the virtual incarnation of the Barber Motorsport Park in Alabama takes place. The final race will be held on September 28 on the virtual track of the Circuit Monza. The total prizes up for grabs in the competition amount to $100,000.

„By adding an esports racing competition to our established series of one-make cups, we are extending our footprint in the world of motorsport and allowing sim racers to join the global Porsche Motorsport family,” said in a statement  Fritz Enzinger, Porsche Motorsport head.

„With the Porsche Esports Supercup, we are launching a global championship that every serious sim racer will strive to win in his career. Only sim racers with a very high skill level have made it through the qualifying process. We are going to witness some very tight races,” added Marco Ujhasi, Manager Esports at Porsche Motorsport.

More important perhaps than the money is the recognition the carmaker will give the participants. The company is to become the first major automaker to honor its virtual racers during the same event meant for the real-world racing drivers.

There were no details provided on the names of the participants, but Porsche says each of their driving skills will be put to the test in races designed to test close competition. Each of the races ten will comprise a qualifying session, a sprint race, and the main race.

