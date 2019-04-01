BMW M140i Nurburburgring Near Crash Is a Quick Driving Lesson

As you might have heard by now, the Nurburgring has received multiple safety updates for the 2019 season, which, by the way, kicked off last month. One of the most importance changes targeted the Schwedenkreuz bend, as the bend before the entry, together with the irregularities found mid-corner, were ironed out. However, Sx, as this twist is nicknamed, continues to catch Ring novices out.

6 photos



Well, the most recent example of this took place over the weekend. That's when a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session saw the driver of a BMW M140i (here's a



Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Bimmer letting the tail out just as it enters the said bend.



However, this is the part where the one behind the wheel starts doing the right thing. To be more precise, we can see the aficioando countersteering and working the throttle - it seems we're looking at an xDrive model here (notice the smoke coming from the front axle, as the awd hardware works to bring the car back in a straight line).



The driver avoided the overcorrection error, deliver just the right steering wheel movements and finally managing to keep the M140i in one piece.



In fact, the whole shenanigan looked like one massive drift, albeit one that did see the



P.S.: The clip below is actually a compilation and you can find the said BMW M140i shenanigan at the 3:00 point of the video.



You see, the said corner follows a generous straight and those who aren't fully aware of the Green Hell's configuration are taken by surprise - once they see the massive bend, they tend to suddenly lift off the throttle, which leads to the dreaded lift-off oversteer.Well, the most recent example of this took place over the weekend. That's when a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session saw the driver of a BMW M140i (here's a review ) losing the rear end in Sx.Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the Bimmer letting the tail out just as it enters the said bend.However, this is the part where the one behind the wheel starts doing the right thing. To be more precise, we can see the aficioando countersteering and working the throttle - it seems we're looking at an xDrive model here (notice the smoke coming from the front axle, as the awd hardware works to bring the car back in a straight line).The driver avoided the overcorrection error, deliver just the right steering wheel movements and finally managing to keep the M140i in one piece.In fact, the whole shenanigan looked like one massive drift, albeit one that did see the Bimmer leaving the asphalt for a few moments.P.S.: The clip below is actually a compilation and you can find the said BMW M140i shenanigan at the 3:00 point of the video.