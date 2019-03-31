Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Shows Up on Nurburgring, Sounds Like a Thunderstorm

When Mercedes-AMG came up with the GT, it was obvious that the company wanted to leave the Grand Tourer feel of the SLS behind and go for a more dynamic approach. Of course, we must also factor in the fact that Affalterbach hasn't made a secret out of chasing the Porsche 911. However, the current GT range still doesn't pack a model that can match the track ferocity of the 911 GT2 RS and this is where the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will step in.

Well, with the Pro now in production, an example of the supercar was recently seen flying on the Green Hell. However, another GT prototype was present, one that showed a different aerodynamic approach.



This leads us to believe we're finally looking at the Mercedes- AMG GT Black Series. Heck, even the soundtrack of the second prototype seems to be more aggressive, as you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page - Misha Charoudin, the Ring settler behind the video, took the time to highlight the visual differences in the clip.



Speaking of which, this clip is a compilation showcasing multiple prototypes, from what could be an even spicier version of the Renault Megane RS (perhaps the Trophy R), to the Audi RS6 Avant, the BMW M8 and the Porsche Taycan.



Returning to the expected Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, this should deliver well over 600 horsepower (keep king mind that the GT2 RS packs 700 ponies).



Other upgrades will include a serious carbon fiber diet (let's face it, the GT could be friendlier to the scales), as well as monstrous aero, perhaps coming in active form.



We'll keep this monster on our radar and return with more info as soon as we get our hands on it.



