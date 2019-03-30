autoevolution

Porsche Taycan Shows Up in Parking Lot, Makes The Electric Noise

30 Mar 2019
We've spied the Porsche Taycan on plenty of occasions so far. However, prototype encounters of the kind usually involve outdoor scenarios, and given the relative silence of the electric setup, we weren't able to check out the soundtrack of prototypes.
Well, the piece of spy footage we've brought along for today is different. This has been captured in Copenhagen, Denmark, and includes scenes that see the Taycan moving through a closed parking lot. As such, we get to listen to the electric whine of the Zuffenahsuen machine.

Keep in mind that the German automotive producer is set to introduce its first EV by the end of the year. And, as confirmed by the company, the standard model will be joined by the Taycan Sport Turismo.

It's worth noting that the said wagon was prefigurated by the Mission E Cross Turismo Concept. And while the "Cross" part of its name implied generous ground clearance, this feature seems to have gotten lost on the path to production, as test cars show (check out the tale behind the link and you'll notice).

Based on the standalone J1 electric platform, the Taycan is smaller than the Panamera. In the Porsche tradition, we're expecting aroung three derivatives to show up. And while there might be an entry-level model with an electric motor powering the rear axle, the superior ones will pack one motor for each axle - expect outputs to range between 400 and 700 hp.

Thanks to an 800V infrastructure, the Porsche EV will be able to receive 250 miles of range via a 15-minute charge. Of course, this involves finding an 800V charger. For starters, the carmaker is installing 500 units of the sort in the US, with this sitting at dealers and along highways.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the carmaker mentioned the Mission E would be positioned in between the Cayenne and the Panamera. So you can expect the standard model to kick off at around $75,000.

P.S.: If you happen to be in a rush, you should know that the best aural bit of the adventure can be found at the 3:50 point of the clip. However, the rest of the video is also worthy of your attention, since this shows the Porsche EV from multiple angles and also while on the move.

