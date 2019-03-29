autoevolution

Lava Orange Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Looks Sleek in Real-Life Photos

29 Mar 2019
The press photos of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe are still fresh on our hard drives and we can now show you the newcomer in the real world. An example of the Zuffenhausen machine has shown up in German traffic, with this causing a bit of a steer.
We're looking at a Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe, one that doesn't seem to pack the carbon fiber roof that made headlines (this is part of the $11,570 Lightweight Sport Package - note that the pack's price jumps to an even more serious $14,440).

The crossover we have here is dressed in Lava Orange, an option that will set one back $3,150. Then again, if you dress your example in this shade, you can remind your friends that it was the launch color for the 991.1-generation 911 GT3 RS.

For now, the German automotive producer only offers the Cayenne Coupe in two flavors. Aside from the one we've already mentioned, you can also have the base car, which is animated by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with 340 hp on tap.

However, while the 550 hp of the Turbo allow this to play the 0 to 62 mph game in 3.9 seconds, which is all you could ever need from a high-rider, we can't say the same about the performance of the entry-level model. You see, the latter needs 6.0 seconds for the job, or 5.9s with the Sport Chrono Package. So there are multiple hot hatches that will leave your coupe behind.

Given the traditionally generous Porsche melange, we should get to see the Coupe inheriting all the engine options of the standard Cayenne. In fact, while the carmaker has confirmed the 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid version of the latter, this has yet to reach the market. Oh, and while we're talking market arrival, you should know customer deliveries for the coup kick off in May.

Meanwhile, the world wide web has done its thing, coming up with a rendering that portrays the Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Clubsport. Envisioned as a customer racecar, this is out for Lamborghini Urus ST-X blood, even though the chances of it making it into the real world are pretty slim.

 

