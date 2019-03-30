Back-In-Black 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Amazing, Spec Is Classy

And while we're talking about the configuration of this rear-engined coupe, we must also mention the rear wiper. There are plenty of gear heads who adore this option, while others would rather skip it, since they feel it messes with the iconic line of the car.
Zoom in on the lower rear fascia and you'll notice a pair of hefty oval exhaust pipes. These signal the presence of the optional Sports Exhaust system (the standard hardware involves four round tailpipes that are smaller).
The Porsche configurator only involves four 992 models at this point, namely the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet versions. However, we've already shown you the base Carrera in Cabriolet form earlier this week. And, as Porschephiles might expect, this features different tailpipes.
You see, the generation change saw the Carrera S' turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six jumping from 420 to 450 ponies. So it remains to be seen what kind of power bump the 3.0-liter unit of the base Carrera gets (the 991.2 model packs 370 hp).
As far as the financial side of the tale goes, we should see the base 911 Carrera being offered for around $100,000, which means the rear-engined story might remain just a dream for plenty of aficionados.
Front view of the dark 992! —- ø: @carspotternick Follow @992gts for more porsche content% —- Follow our other accounts: @kieran.cars @an.supercars —- #Porsche #Porsche911 #992 #Porsche992 #carlovers #Porsche #Porscheclub #Porschefans #PorscheCollection #PorscheDivers #918 #Porsche918 #Performance #Porschers #GT2RS #GT3RS #911GTS #Weissach #Porschelovers #blacklist #Supercars #carnews #cars #porschecarrera #911carrera #911carrera4s #carlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #carsandcoffee #Nurburgring #liveupload
What are your thoughts on the dark spec? —- øCC: @carspotternick —- Follow our other accounts: @kieran.cars @an.supercars —- #Porsche #Porsche911 #992 #Porsche992 #carlovers #Porsche #Porscheclub #Porschefans #PorscheCollection #PorscheDivers #918 #Porsche918 #Performance #Porschers #GT2RS #GT3RS #911GTS #Weissach #Porschelovers #blacklist #Supercars #carnews #cars #porschecarrera #911carrera #911carrera4s #carlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #carsandcoffee #Nurburgring #liveupload —- Follow @992gts for newest Porsche content% —-