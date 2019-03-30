autoevolution

Back-In-Black 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Amazing, Spec Is Classy

30 Mar 2019, 9:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
With customer deliveries for the 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 just around the corner, the world wide web is still boiling with configurations for the 2020 Neunelfer. And the one that brought us here seems to play to the tune of Back-In-Black.
4 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet (sport exhaust)2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet (standard exhaust)2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet (standard exhaust)
In fact, you can check out both the front and the rear angles of this Zuffenhausen toy thanks to the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page - even the "Porsche" badge adorning the posterior of the sportscar comes in black, while the wheels are finished in a dark shade of grey.

And while we're talking about the configuration of this rear-engined coupe, we must also mention the rear wiper. There are plenty of gear heads who adore this option, while others would rather skip it, since they feel it messes with the iconic line of the car.

Zoom in on the lower rear fascia and you'll notice a pair of hefty oval exhaust pipes. These signal the presence of the optional Sports Exhaust system (the standard hardware involves four round tailpipes that are smaller).

The Porsche configurator only involves four 992 models at this point, namely the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with their Cabriolet versions. However, we've already shown you the base Carrera in Cabriolet form earlier this week. And, as Porschephiles might expect, this features different tailpipes.

You see, the generation change saw the Carrera S' turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six jumping from 420 to 450 ponies. So it remains to be seen what kind of power bump the 3.0-liter unit of the base Carrera gets (the 991.2 model packs 370 hp).

As far as the financial side of the tale goes, we should see the base 911 Carrera being offered for around $100,000, which means the rear-engined story might remain just a dream for plenty of aficionados.

 

Front view of the dark 992! —- ø: @carspotternick Follow @992gts for more porsche content% —- Follow our other accounts: @kieran.cars @an.supercars —- #Porsche #Porsche911 #992 #Porsche992 #carlovers #Porsche #Porscheclub #Porschefans #PorscheCollection #PorscheDivers #918 #Porsche918 #Performance #Porschers #GT2RS #GT3RS #911GTS #Weissach #Porschelovers #blacklist #Supercars #carnews #cars #porschecarrera #911carrera #911carrera4s #carlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #carsandcoffee #Nurburgring #liveupload

A post shared by Porsche 911 (@992gts) on Mar 27, 2019 at 11:34am PDT


 

What are your thoughts on the dark spec? —- øCC: @carspotternick —- Follow our other accounts: @kieran.cars @an.supercars —- #Porsche #Porsche911 #992 #Porsche992 #carlovers #Porsche #Porscheclub #Porschefans #PorscheCollection #PorscheDivers #918 #Porsche918 #Performance #Porschers #GT2RS #GT3RS #911GTS #Weissach #Porschelovers #blacklist #Supercars #carnews #cars #porschecarrera #911carrera #911carrera4s #carlifestyle #carswithoutlimits #carsandcoffee #Nurburgring #liveupload —- Follow @992gts for newest Porsche content% —-

A post shared by Porsche 911 (@992gts) on Mar 27, 2019 at 4:20am PDT

2020 porsche 911 Porsche Porsche 911 cool
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 