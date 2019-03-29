Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo Clubsport Rendered, Aims at Lamborghini Urus ST-X

Porsche waited for the Geneva Motor Show to close its doors before giving the 2020 Cayenne Coupe to the world, thus ensuring all eyes are on its SUV-Coupe market entry.
Of course, there were certain voices who claimed Zuffenhausen is late to the party. And we'd like to remind those who believe this that when Porsche came up with the original Cayenne back in 2003, it basically kickstarted the performance crossover market (the Lamborghini LM002 is a different story, as, for instance, this was an uber-niche offering).
For now, the German automotive producer only offered the Cayenne Coupe in two flavors, namely the base one, which is animated by a 340 hp 3.0-liter V6 and the Turbo, which packs a 4.0-liter V8 with 550 ponies on tap.
More derivatives will obviously follow, because why wouldn't customers be allowed to get the lower (20 mm), wider (18 mm) version with the engines offered for the standard model? And keep in mind that the latter has yet to see its 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid range-topper entering production.
Well, here's a thought: what if Porsche offered a rival for the Lamborghini Urus ST-X. You know, the racecar based on the Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV, which was introduced as a concept last November.
Keep in mind that the high-riding Raging Bull we're talking about isn't just a way of testing our reaction. Instead, Lamborghini announced it is preparing a one-off racing series for the Urus ST-X. This will kick of in 2020 and yes, you rugged terrain aficionados, it will also include offroading, mixing this with tarmac shenanigans.
Returning to the idea of a Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe Clubsport (this is the suffix the German use for customer racecars of the sort), we've brought along a rendering of this machine.
Sure, the pixel play borrows too many 911 GT2 RS elements to be credible, but it does make its point.
An opinion splitter? Of course the long-named circuit tool would qualify for such a role. But in this era, when mandatory speed limiters for new cars are threatening to take over Europe and autonomous driving is making progress, purists have less and less room to play.
Would a RS Cayenne Coupe be the ultimate SUV? 👀 Whipped this one up for fun real quick. What are your thoughts on the new @porsche Cayenne Coupe???— rendering by @monacoautodesign — #porsche #gt2rs #gt3rs #gt3 #cayenne #cayennecoupe #mercedes #amg #bmw #mseries #monacoautodesign