2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet Spotted at Dealer, Shows New Exhaust

26 Mar 2019, 14:52 UTC
The Porsche 911 range is one of the richest in the industry, with this packing north of twenty derivatives when at full maturity. Of course, with the 992 now being young, the official configurator currently packs just 4 models, namely the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, along with the Cabriolet versions. Of course, new derivatives are in the pipeline and it seems that the base Carrera has already landed.
To be more precise, a photo of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet has shown up on Instagram. The pic portrays the open-top model sitting in a parking lot at a Porsche dealership in Germany.

Badge aside (the chrome model designations shines in the sun), the Neunelfer we have here showcased the new exhaust tips.

Note this might be the Sport Exhaust option - we've added two additional images to the gallery above, with this coming from the Porsche configurator and portraying the standard exhaust for the S model (think: four round tailpipes), as well as the sport exhaust for the said model (two larger oval tips).

Keep in mind that the German automotive producer hasn't released the specs for the base Carrera. You see, the generation change has seen the turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six receiving minor updates. So while the 991.2 Carrera packs 370 hp, we'll remind you that the Carrera S jumped from 420 to 450 ponies.

As far as the financial side is concerned, we're eager to see what the generation shift does for the base fixed-roof 911 Carrera, as this is expected to approach the $100,000 mark.

As for other 992 derivatives, there are two specials we might get to meet later this year or in the first part of 2020.

We're referring to the 911 Turbo - a photo of the supercar leaked onto the web last month, while multiple spyshots also bring hints on the widebody look of the machine.

Then there's the 992 GT3. Thanks to multiple spy episodes, we're expecting a dramatic aero update, while the naturally aspirated flat-six and optional manual tranny will soldier on.


 

