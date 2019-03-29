Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Shows Up on Nurburgring, 7:30 Lap Time Rumored

Take a good look at the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo in the spyshot gallery above, as we won't get to see too many of these. That's because we should be about six months away from the introduction of the first electric Zuffenhausen machine.

10 photos Now, where will the Taycan (Sport Turismo) sit within the Porsche lineup?

Well, you can think of the newcomer as a slightly smaller Panamera. However, make sure to add two main aspects.



First of all, the newcomer will ride on a dedicated EV platform, which houses the battery pack in its floor as it should.



Dubbed J1, this modular platform will also serve other models in the VW Group. And while the



Secondly, the Taycan's electric power should bring one electric motor for each axle. And while the Mission E concept that prefigurated the car came with 605 hp, you can expect the usual Porsche range with at least two or three output options and even an RWD-only model (we wouldn't hold our breath for this one, though). Numbers? The max output of the various versions should sit between 400 and 700 ponies.



In terms of performance, Porsche has mentioned a 0 to 60 mph time of under 3.5 seconds and a sub-8 Nurburgring lap time. However, we're expecting spicier real-world performance, since the company is known for its conservative estimates. After all, the ex-gen Cayenne Turbo S needed 8 mins to blitz the Green Hell.



And since the current Panamera Turbo managed to lap the Ring in 7:38 back in 2016, a record at the time, we think a 7:30 estimate for the Taycan is reasonable.



As for the battery pack, there will once again be multiple options and we can expect these to range between 80 and 100 kWh. Keep in mind that the newcomer will feature an 800V system, whose main asset involves reduced charging times.



For instance, you'll get 250 miles of charging in just 15 minutes. Of course, when you're out on the road, that involves using one of the 500 Porsche chargers that will be installed in the US for the launch of the vehicle.



Porsche has let it slip that the production models will be close to the concept cars in terms of appearance. And while we're not really sure what to make of the ride height reduction displayed by Taycan Sport Turismo prototypes (the Of course, the Taycan will debut in five-door coupe form, if we might use that term, but the German automotive producer has already confirmed the wagon we see here will follow.Well, you can think of the newcomer as a slightly smaller Panamera. However, make sure to add two main aspects.First of all, the newcomer will ride on a dedicated EV platform, which houses the battery pack in its floor as it should.Dubbed J1, this modular platform will also serve other models in the VW Group. And while the Audi e-tron GT is a certainty, the rumor mill goes as far as talking about a Lamborghini Estoque Concept -like production model that would mark the return of front-engined Raging Bull GTs, albeit with an electric twist.Secondly, the Taycan's electric power should bring one electric motor for each axle. And while the Mission E concept that prefigurated the car came with 605 hp, you can expect the usual Porsche range with at least two or three output options and even an RWD-only model (we wouldn't hold our breath for this one, though). Numbers? The max output of the various versions should sit between 400 and 700 ponies.In terms of performance, Porsche has mentioned a 0 to 60 mph time of under 3.5 seconds and a sub-8 Nurburgring lap time. However, we're expecting spicier real-world performance, since the company is known for its conservative estimates. After all, the ex-gen Cayenne Turbo S needed 8 mins to blitz the Green Hell.And since the current Panamera Turbo managed to lap the Ring in 7:38 back in 2016, a record at the time, we think a 7:30 estimate for the Taycan is reasonable.As for the battery pack, there will once again be multiple options and we can expect these to range between 80 and 100 kWh. Keep in mind that the newcomer will feature an 800V system, whose main asset involves reduced charging times.For instance, you'll get 250 miles of charging in just 15 minutes. Of course, when you're out on the road, that involves using one of the 500 Porsche chargers that will be installed in the US for the launch of the vehicle.Porsche has let it slip that the production models will be close to the concept cars in terms of appearance. And while we're not really sure what to make of the ride height reduction displayed by TaycanTurismo prototypes (the Mission E Cross Turismo was a lifted wagon, while the test cars show normal ground clearance), we'll return with more info as soon as this is available.