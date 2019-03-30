autoevolution

Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Manthey Racing vs M4 Competition Nurburgring Chase Is Lit

30 Mar 2019, 9:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Porsche sportscars are hardly the kind of machines that require massaging in order to deliver the kind of Nurburgring performance that makes the audience jump for joy. However, Zuffenhausen likes to be prepared for every scenario, which is why it acquired aftermarket specialist Manthey Racing, which handles just such jobs.
4 photos
Porsche 718 Cayman GTS MR vs BMW M4 Competition Nurburgring chasePorsche 718 Cayman GTS MR vs BMW M4 Competition Nurburgring chasePorsche 718 Cayman GTS MR vs BMW M4 Competition Nurburgring chase
For instance, MR came up with a Porsche 911 GT2 RS package allowing the 700 horsepower Neunelfer to beat the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ on the Green Hell - of course, the 770 hp Lambo still holds the production car lap record on the infamous German track.

But Manthey Racing does much more and we're here to bring you the freshest example of that. We're talking about the company's first street-legal package for the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.

Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the 718 Cayman GTS MR doing its thing on the Ring. And by that we mean chasing the Green Hell out of a BMW M4 Competition.

As far as we know, the 450 horsepower Bimmer involved in this Nordschleife shenanigan comes in factory form.

When it comes to the MR treatment on the mid-engined Porscha, this involves a custom setup for the KW Competition suspension, stainless steel brake lines, Endless Ma45 brake pads, BBS Cayman GT4 forged wheels, as well as a ducktail spoiler and a half-cage - in case you're wondering if the said aero bit is there purely for aesthetic purposes, the answer is yes.

It's worth noting that the engine has remained untouched, which means we're still talking about a four-cylinder boxer, with the 2.5-liter unit delivering 365 horsepower.

Oh, and those of you wishing to see what this average-sounding engine can do in a straight line should check out the Autobahn adventure we delivered last November, which features a standard incarnation of the 718 Cayman GTS.

porsche 718 cayman gts manthey racing BMW M4 Competition Nurburgring BMW Porsche
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 