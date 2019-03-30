Porsche 718 Cayman GTS Manthey Racing vs M4 Competition Nurburgring Chase Is Lit

Porsche sportscars are hardly the kind of machines that require massaging in order to deliver the kind of Nurburgring performance that makes the audience jump for joy. However, Zuffenhausen likes to be prepared for every scenario, which is why it acquired aftermarket specialist Manthey Racing, which handles just such jobs.

4 photos



But Manthey Racing does much more and we're here to bring you the freshest example of that. We're talking about the company's first street-legal package for the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS.



Thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, we can see the 718 Cayman GTS MR doing its thing on the Ring. And by that we mean chasing the Green Hell out of a BMW M4 Competition.



As far as we know, the 450 horsepower Bimmer involved in this Nordschleife shenanigan comes in factory form.



When it comes to the MR treatment on the mid-engined Porscha, this involves a custom setup for the KW Competition suspension, stainless steel brake lines, Endless Ma45 brake pads, BBS Cayman GT4 forged wheels, as well as a ducktail spoiler and a half-cage - in case you're wondering if the said aero bit is there purely for aesthetic purposes, the answer is yes.



It's worth noting that the engine has remained untouched, which means we're still talking about a four-cylinder boxer, with the 2.5-liter unit delivering 365 horsepower.



delivered last November, which features a standard incarnation of the 718 Cayman GTS.



