Riviera Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Matching Custom Details

Reader Deliveries: A belated congratulations to one of our readers Heath @lifesgud2 on taking delivery of his Riviera Blue (rivierablau; non-metallic UNI; 39E) 991 GT2 RS from @championporsche in Florida. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and Adaptive 18-way seats. Heath has added a few personal touches since then, such as the GT2RS script on the front splitter color matched to the body, as well as the same treatment for the RS script on the centerlocks. The first two photos do a very good job of conveying how Riviera Blue looks in real life, taking on a greener hue vs. the truer blue hue it takes on in most photos as seen in the third photo. Many thanks to Heath for sharing with us the photos of his car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

