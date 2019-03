Riviera Blue Porsche 911 GT2 RS Shows Matching Custom Details

Riviera Blue is the kind of Paint To Sample shade that can keep Porschephiles staring at a Neunelfer for the better part of a day. And when such a hue covers and aero-aggressive design such as that of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS , the result is explosive.In fact, it seems the owner of the Riviera Blue Rennsport Neunelfer we have here fell in love with the color to such an extent that he decided to spread this past the body of the vehicle.As such, the aficionado turned to a third-party customization specialist to have this colored features on the "GT2RS" script on the central wheel nuts, as well as on the front splitter.And it shouldn't surprise you that pictures often don't allow us to fully enjoy the nature of such shades. Fortunately, the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this rear-engined toy to our attention took the time to deliver a real-life impression on the hue."The first two photos do a very good job of conveying how Riviera Blue looks in real life, taking on a greener hue vs. the truer blue hue it takes on in most photos as seen in the third photo," we are being told.Note that the machine is here in full Nurburgring attack trim, meaning that it sports the Weissach Package, while it also features the uber-light magnesium wheels. The latter pack a satin black finish, thus matching the dark look of the visible carbon bits.And while many examples of the GT2 RS come with the full bucket seats, the owner of this 911 wanted to cut his back some slack, which is why the cabin accommodates a pair of 18-way adjustable seats.