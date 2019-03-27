2020 Hyundai Venue Has Weird Name, Targets “Urban Entrepreneurs”

5 Aventura Grun Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Ascott Brown Seats Has Gentleman Spec

4 Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Crashes on Nurburgring, Is Ruined in Schwedenkreuz

3 Porsche Cayenne EV Under Consideration, Final Decision Hasn’t Been Taken Yet

1 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet Spotted at Dealer, Shows New Exhaust

More on this:

Porsche Preparing To Reveal Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

After the 918 Spyder and 911 GT2 RS, the most powerful Porsche entitled to wear a license plate is the Panamera in Turbo S E-Hybrid flavor. The V8-engined plug-in hybrid powertrain will soon be applied to the Cayenne , and color us surprised if Porsche will change anything in regard to output. 30 photos



Excluding the likes of the Polestar 1, there’s no denying the



Chief executive officer Oliver Blume confirmed the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid to SUV tops with the Cayenne Turbo (550 PS or 542 horsepower; 770 Nm or 568 pound-feet of torque).



The Audi RS7, which shares the vehicle platform with the Cayenne, is expected to “pick up a version of the same powertrain” according to evo magazine. Needless to mention, the



There’s not much information available in regard to the timing of the release, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Porsche were to reveal the newcomer before the end of 2019 for the 2020 model year. The New York Auto Show in April, Frankfurt in the fall, L.A. in November, pick whichever venue you fancy! In the case of the Panamera, the 4.0-liter and electric motor develop a total of 680 PS (671 horsepower) at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque from 1,400 to 5,500 rpm. That’s enough for a 3.4-second acceleration to 100 km/h (62 mph), on to a top speed of 310 km/h (193 mph). Emissions? Make that 66 grams of CO2 per kilometer, thank you!Excluding the likes of the Polestar 1, there’s no denying the Turbo S E-Hybrid combines performance with efficiency like nothing else. On the other hand, the Cayenne with this powertrain would undermine the Bentley Bentayga Speed and Lamborghini Urus. Fret not, however, because the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata is preparing a plug-in hybrid of its own while Bentley has yet to roll out the twin-turbo W12 in Supersports flavor.Chief executive officer Oliver Blume confirmed the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid to evo magazine , topping the range “and indeed the entire Volkswagen Group’s sport utility vehicle offerings in regard to power.” For the time being, the MLB Evo-based luxurytops with the Cayenne Turbo (550 PS or 542 horsepower; 770 Nm or 568 pound-feet of torque).The Audi RS7, which shares the vehicle platform with the Cayenne, is expected to “pick up a version of the same powertrain” according to evo magazine. Needless to mention, the Cayenne Coupe Turbo S E-Hybrid will also happen at some point in the nearest of futures.There’s not much information available in regard to the timing of the release, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Porsche were to reveal the newcomer before the end of 2019 for the 2020 model year. The New York Auto Show in April, Frankfurt in the fall, L.A. in November, pick whichever venue you fancy!