It's no secret that Porsche is upping the ante on the aerodynamic level, as, for instance, the also-spied 992 GT3 is considerably spicier-looking than the car it replaces.Now, the 718 Cayman GT4 receives the expected dedicated front and rear fascias. And not only are these more aggressive than the Sport Design elements that come as standard on the GTS, but they also pack sharper edges compared to what we've seen on the now-retired Cayman GT4.Aprons, air intakes, diffuser and wing aside, we can also check out the production wheels of the newcomer (in our book, the design stays light, marking the position of the car in the company's GT range).On the tech front, the news is brilliant, since the naturally aspirated flat-six is here to stay. However, while the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar, which has already hit the track, updates its predecessor's 991.1 Carrera S-sourced 3.8-liter boxer, things should be different with the street car.As such, the road vehicle is expected to pack a detuned version of the atmospheric 4.0-liter flat-six found on the GT3 and GT3 RS, with the engine expected to deliver around 420 horses.Just like its predecessor, the newcomer will debut with a six-speed manual. However, the rumor mill talks about an optional PDK coming later on, which would bring the mid-engined toy deep into 911 land (yay!). Then again, forum chat also mentions a pair of six-cylinder 718 models slotted below the GT4 and Spyder (more info and some potential spyshots here ).P.S: Make sure to use the scroll feature on the Instagram post below to fully enjoy the spotting episode - look closely and you'll even notice the 718 Boxster Spyder trailing the fixed-roof model, while the 992 Neunelfer, whose base Carrera model recently showed up , is also present.