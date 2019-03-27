autoevolution

All-New Honda Jazz / Fit Makes Spyshots Debut in Europe, Has Crossover Hints

The current generation of the Honda Fit, sold in many markets as the Jazz, dates back to 2013 when it was introduced in Japan. Thus, it's overdue for a refresh, and that's what we have here.
These are the first spyshots of the all-new Honda Jazz, captured in Europe undergoing both day and night testing. The Japanese automaker is doing some interesting things with the design, and although the car is fully camouflaged, we might not have that long of a wait before it's revealed. The Frankfurt Motor Show seems like a good place to do that.

That's because most of the development work has probably already been done in Japan. All that's needed now is to ensure it's suited to road conditions overseas.

The Fit/Jazz occupies a strange segment, somewhere between a supermini and a compact. Despite the absurd amounts of interior space and some smart folding seats, it's often overlooked because... well... it's as dull as a pensioner's car.

The spyshots suggest everything is going to change, though. There seems to be a hint of crossover in its design, very similar to the Suzuki Ignis. This is due to the stance, short overhangs, and chunky roof rails.

The greenhouse has transitioned even further towards an MPV, with large, slanted A-pillar glass. This feature is common on Citroens and makes for excellent outward visibility.

Interestingly, Honda is making the headlights rounder and larger, with projectors that remind us of its retro EV hatchback. Maybe this is supposed to be a standard part. One thing is for sure; this thing won't be easy to ignore.

Our spies say that both prototypes had a distinct hybrid sound, which is not surprising at all. Honda has already announced all the European cars launched after the new CR-V will go green. But we can't completely rule out the 1.0-liter turbo or even the 1.5 VTEC Turbo that just got added to the HR-V Sport in Europe.
