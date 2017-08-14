autoevolution

2018 Honda Jazz EU Spec Revealed with Snappy 1.5L i-VTEC

14 Aug 2017, 7:26 UTC ·
by
Following the mid-cycle update of the U.S.-spec Fit, it’s the Euro-spec Jazz’s turn to shine brightly. A refresh of the third-generation model introduced four years ago, the newcomer’s most pertinent newity is a more potent I4 mill.
1.5-liter i-VTEC is how Honda calls it, and right off the bat, it’s worth noting the optional powerplant is 0.2 liters larger than the standard 1.3-liter four-pot. Offered as part of the Dynamic trim level, the engine is good for 130 PS (96 kW), CO2 emissions of 124 grams per kilometer, and a fuel consumption of 5.4 l/100 km (52.3 mpg UK) when matched to Honda’s CVT.

About the Jazz Dynamic, the newly-introduced trim level beautifies the subcompact-sized hatchback with a thin front splitter up front, triple-strake diffuser at the rear, and red accent lines. LED headlights, front fog lamps, sporty-looking side skirts, gloss black 16-inch alloy wheels, and a tailgate spoiler are standard too, as are the leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, the orange stitching, and the pinstripe pattern on the upholstery.

Be it the standard 1.3- or the 1.5-liter i-VTEC, the continuously variable transmission has been revised for both engines with two parameters in mind: linearity and refinement under acceleration. Also new for the 2018 model year are the Honda Jazz’s optional Skyride Blue exterior color, the Solid Wing Face grille and headlight signature, and plenty more visual updates all around.

As ever, the Jazz’s trunk can swallow up 354 liters of whatever, with maximum cargo capacity standing at 897 liters with the rear seats folded flat. Passenger space remains unrivaled in the subcompact segment, while the 60:40-split rear seats allow for a multitude of cargo configurations.

The question is, what is it the cheeky Jazz gets as standard in its most no-frills variant? Starting with a manual and a 102-PS 1.3-liter i-VTEC, the list goes on with automatic headlights, cruise control, and City Brake Active safety system. The 7.0-inch Honda Connect infotainment system, however, is available higher up the spectrum.

In Europe, the revised Jazz will make its debut in September at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The order books will open in November, with deliveries scheduled to start in early 2018.
