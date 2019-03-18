Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Passing Cars on Nurburgring Looks Savage

We've talked about Porsche's new entry-level customer racecar, the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport on numerous occasions, from the official unveiling to the naked sighting. Well, the time has now come to see what the mid-engined circuit tool can do when thrown at the Nurburgring.

6 photos



And with the video having been captured by a camera mounted on the driver's helmet, the POV action brings all the spice you could ever want. Among other aspects, the gearing of the PDK used on the 425 hp toy seems rather short.



Keep in mind that the soundtrack is provided by the same naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six packed by the predecessor of this 718 derivative - the German automotive producer stated that the motor was kept in place, albeit with a power upgrade, thanks to racing crews having already become familiar with it.



Now, this shouldn't be the case with the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 road car. Instead, the street version should make use of the 4.0-liter atmospheric boxer that animates the 911 GT3 and GT3 RS. Oh, and the rumor mill talks about an optional PDK for what used to be a manual-only vehicle.



In fact, we've



Of course, we can say the same about the close sibling of the toy, namely the



An example of the 911-engined racecar was tested on the Green Hell over the weekend and we now have the footage that showcases how the animal feels in its natural habitat - note that the adventure showcased in the clip at the bottom of the page sees the Zuffenhausen toy taclking the full track, GP Course and Nordschleife included.And with the video having been captured by a camera mounted on the driver's helmet, the POV action brings all the spice you could ever want. Among other aspects, the gearing of the PDK used on the 425 hp toy seems rather short.Keep in mind that the soundtrack is provided by the same naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six packed by the predecessor of this 718 derivative - the German automotive producer stated that the motor was kept in place, albeit with a power upgrade, thanks to racing crews having already become familiar with it.Now, this shouldn't be the case with the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 road car. Instead, the street version should make use of the 4.0-liter atmospheric boxer that animates the 911 GT3 and GT3 RS. Oh, and the rumor mill talks about an optional PDK for what used to be a manual-only vehicle.In fact, we've spied the 911-animated 718 on multiple occasions. The special edition was expected to debut at the Geneva Motor Show, but this didn't happen. Nevertheless, we're expecting the machine to show up soon.Of course, we can say the same about the close sibling of the toy, namely the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder - the piece of art that is its roof looks unchanged and the extra performance brought by the newcomer is welcome.