Porsche Delays 911 GT3 RS Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel, Supplier Issue Rumored

Remember when Porsche introduced the Weissach Package on the 918 Spyder? The go-fast world was taken by storm, as the then-Nurburgring production car record holder came with the option of being even more friendly to the scales. Well, the W Pack has trickled down into Neunelfer specials such as the 991.2 GT2 RS and GT3 RS. However, it seems that certain Weissach bits for the latter are being delayed.

3 photos



The Porschephile took to Instagram to share this info with the world, as you'll notice in the post below, which also shows his 3RS delivering a soundcheck (that's right, the exhaust is custom, but this is another story for another time).



And with the aficionado having



It seems that a supplier issue is to blame for the delay that has left 3RS owners (the 2RS has received the goodie) lusting for the carbon weave finish of the said steering wheel bits. In fact, you can check out the press images above to see the difference the CFRP goodie makes.



Note that another Instagrammer used the comments section of the post to claim he knows more about the supplier causing the delay, with this reportedly involving operations based in Romania and France.



This tale reminds us of the delay for the delivery of the optional magnesium wheels, which save an additional 11.5 kg. The rolling goodies were also delayed due to a supplier problem. And since the respective cars had to reach their owners, Porsche offered a complimentary set of standard wheels, which the owners could subsequently used as winter rims, for instance.



Now, one might wonder why owners make such a fuss about a piece that only saves some grams when the Weissach Package managed to save a total of 18.5 kilos. Well, given the fact that the Zuffenhausen list of optional extras is a



Hey @porsche can you please send our carbon steering wheels already?! Oû ¥ A post shared by Todd Schleicher (@t_schleicher) on Mar 24, 2019 at 9:43am PDT We're referring to the carbon fiber steering wheel trim. According to Porsche owner Todd Schleicher, the said carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) bit still hasn't arrived.The Porschephile took to Instagram to share this info with the world, as you'll notice in the post below, which also shows his 3RS delivering a soundcheck (that's right, the exhaust is custom, but this is another story for another time).And with the aficionado having posted relevant Porsche content on his Instagram in the past, this source is worthy of our attention.It seems that a supplier issue is to blame for the delay that has left 3RS owners (the 2RS has received the goodie) lusting for the carbon weave finish of the said steering wheel bits. In fact, you can check out the press images above to see the difference the CFRP goodie makes.Note that another Instagrammer used the comments section of the post to claim he knows more about the supplier causing the delay, with this reportedly involving operations based in Romania and France.This tale reminds us of the delay for the delivery of the optional magnesium wheels, which save an additional 11.5 kg. The rolling goodies were also delayed due to a supplier problem. And since the respective cars had to reach their owners, Porsche offered a complimentary set of standard wheels, which the owners could subsequently used as winter rims, for instance.Now, one might wonder why owners make such a fuss about a piece that only saves some grams when the Weissach Package managed to save a total of 18.5 kilos. Well, given the fact that the Zuffenhausen list of optional extras is a world of fetishes , the carbon look is quite a thing among such aficionados.