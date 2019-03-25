Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Crashes on Nurburgring, Is Ruined in Schwedenkreuz

The 2019 updates received by the Nurburgring have the been the subject of heavy debate among track day aficionados and racers, as many feared certain changes would affect the second part of the Green Hell nickname. Chief among this camp's fears was the removal of the Schwedenkreuz bumps, which came as part of a plan that saw five Ring sections receiving fresh tarmac. Well, as it turns out, the Nordschleife's most dangerous bump (the title is not official) continues to claim cars.

5 photos



Sure, the bump before the entry to the curve was removed, while the fresh tarmac also ironed out the irregularities in the twist itself. But this remains a corner that can easily see vehicles entering at above 200 km/h, while those who aren't fully aware of the track's layout can be surprised by it.



Since we're talking about a 718 Cayman GT4 CS, which is Zuffenhausen's most recent customer racecar, the one behind the wheel should've been well aware of the said Schwedenkreuz details. And perhaps he was - after all, we're not sure what caused the driver to lose control of the mid-engined racecar before this bend.



All we know is that the Porscha entered Sx sideways and, much to nobody's surprise, at great speed.



The driver showed the no-fear attitude the racing suit requires, countersteering and appearing to apply gas in order to being the rear-wheel-drive machine back in line.



However, with the monstrous unintentional drift having taken the 718 GT4 Clubsport to the grass, the slip angle actually increased throughout the maneuver.



And while the mid-engined machine got even more sideways, we can only listen to the outcome of its adventure. That's because the piece of footage below, which showcases the stunt at the 6:40 point, doesn't show us its final part.



So, judging by the soundtrack, it looks like the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (long name, isn't it?) stopped in the gravel trap that follows the said curve or perhaps hit the barrier lightly. And here's to hoping the driver was unharmed.



You might also want to zoom in on the three-car fiasco at the 4:30 point of the clip, which we



And an example of this came over the weekend, with a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport having lost to the Nurburgring in the said Sx bend.Sure, the bump before the entry to the curve was removed, while the fresh tarmac also ironed out the irregularities in the twist itself. But this remains a corner that can easily see vehicles entering at above 200 km/h, while those who aren't fully aware of the track's layout can be surprised by it.Since we're talking about a 718 Cayman GT4 CS, which is Zuffenhausen's most recent customer racecar, the one behind the wheel should've been well aware of the said Schwedenkreuz details. And perhaps he was - after all, we're not sure what caused the driver to lose control of the mid-engined racecar before this bend.All we know is that the Porscha entered Sx sideways and, much to nobody's surprise, at great speed.The driver showed the no-fear attitude the racing suit requires, countersteering and appearing to apply gas in order to being the rear-wheel-drive machine back in line.However, with the monstrous unintentional drift having taken the 718 GT4 Clubsport to the grass, the slip angle actually increased throughout the maneuver.And while the mid-engined machine got even more sideways, we can only listen to the outcome of its adventure. That's because the piece of footage below, which showcases the stunt at the 6:40 point, doesn't show us its final part.So, judging by the soundtrack, it looks like the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (long name, isn't it?) stopped in the gravel trap that follows the said curve or perhaps hit the barrier lightly. And here's to hoping the driver was unharmed.You might also want to zoom in on the three-car fiasco at the 4:30 point of the clip, which we discussed in a separate tale.