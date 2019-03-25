autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Crashes on Nurburgring, Is Ruined in Schwedenkreuz

25 Mar 2019, 11:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The 2019 updates received by the Nurburgring have the been the subject of heavy debate among track day aficionados and racers, as many feared certain changes would affect the second part of the Green Hell nickname. Chief among this camp's fears was the removal of the Schwedenkreuz bumps, which came as part of a plan that saw five Ring sections receiving fresh tarmac. Well, as it turns out, the Nordschleife's most dangerous bump (the title is not official) continues to claim cars.
5 photos
Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Crashes on NurburgringPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Crashes on NurburgringPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Crashes on NurburgringPorsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Crashes on Nurburgring
And an example of this came over the weekend, with a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport having lost to the Nurburgring in the said Sx bend.

Sure, the bump before the entry to the curve was removed, while the fresh tarmac also ironed out the irregularities in the twist itself. But this remains a corner that can easily see vehicles entering at above 200 km/h, while those who aren't fully aware of the track's layout can be surprised by it.

Since we're talking about a 718 Cayman GT4 CS, which is Zuffenhausen's most recent customer racecar, the one behind the wheel should've been well aware of the said Schwedenkreuz details. And perhaps he was - after all, we're not sure what caused the driver to lose control of the mid-engined racecar before this bend.

All we know is that the Porscha entered Sx sideways and, much to nobody's surprise, at great speed.

The driver showed the no-fear attitude the racing suit requires, countersteering and appearing to apply gas in order to being the rear-wheel-drive machine back in line.

However, with the monstrous unintentional drift having taken the 718 GT4 Clubsport to the grass, the slip angle actually increased throughout the maneuver.

And while the mid-engined machine got even more sideways, we can only listen to the outcome of its adventure. That's because the piece of footage below, which showcases the stunt at the 6:40 point, doesn't show us its final part.

So, judging by the soundtrack, it looks like the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport (long name, isn't it?) stopped in the gravel trap that follows the said curve or perhaps hit the barrier lightly. And here's to hoping the driver was unharmed.

You might also want to zoom in on the three-car fiasco at the 4:30 point of the clip, which we discussed in a separate tale.

porsche cayman gt4 clubsport Porsche Nurburgring crash nurburgring 2019 crash accident
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 