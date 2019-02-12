2020 Porsche 718 Cayman/Boxster Spied with Flat-Sixes, May Slot Below GT4/Spyder

Two Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster prototypes that were recently caught by our spy shooters have captured our attention - these tests cars reportedly pack a flat-six soundtrack, so we've stumbled across the imminent 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder, right? Well, the answer might be more complex than that. But first, let's analyze the testers showcased in the image gallery above.

However, the fixed wing of the



The elements above seem to fall in line with a rumor suggesting that Zuffenhausen is working on six-cylinder 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster models "for the masses" (read: these would be slotted below the GT4/Spyder).



And there are at least two arguments in favor of such a path. For one thing, the German carmaker is a master of versions and editions, as demonstrated by the uber-rich subranges that can be found in its showrooms.



Then there's the fact that sales of the turbo-four-animated 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster have fallen below expectations, as the downsizing wasn't exactly a hit among sporstscar buyers.



The less-than-ideal sales are also an argument towards Zuffenhausen offering an optional PDK tranny on the upcoming 718 Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder (the previous cars only came with a manual to avoid 911 cannibalization).



Of course, there's also the possibility of Porsche working on a Touring Package for the 718 Cayman GT4, which should enjoy the success of the 911 GT3 Touring Pack.



Regardless, the six-cylinder mid-engined specials are expected to use downtuned versions of the 4.0-liter unit currently found in the 911 GT3/GT3 RS - while the 718 Cayman GT4 racecar revived the 3.8L unit of the old model, this was done to preserve the teams' experience with the motor and the move is not expected to be repeated for the street cars.



