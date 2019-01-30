autoevolution

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spotted in Traffic, PDK Rumors Grow

30 Jan 2019
We are close to the introduction of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, with the 911-powered mid-engined sportscar expected to land by fall. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that prototypes are being spotted in traffic, as is the case with the test car you see here.
Earlier this month, the German automotive producer introduced the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, which is the racing incarnation of the car. And we were surprised to see that the naturally-aspirated 3.8-liter engine of its predecessor soldiered on. After all, the unit had retired a few years ago, when the 991 Carrera models ditched it for a turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six.

According to Zuffenhausen, the main reasons behind maintaining the engine was the fact that racing customers had already learned to work with it.

Regardless, the 718 Cayman GT4 road car won't use the 3.8-liter mill, which leaves us with just one option, namely the single atmospheric mill currently found in the Porsche lineup.

We are, of course, talking about the 4.0-liter flat-six, which delivers 500 hp on the 911 GT3 and 520 hp on the 911 GT3 RS. Of course, we're expecting its output to sit closer to 400 hp in order to avoid cannibalization (the racecar's 3.8L motor delivers 425 hp, for instance).

A potential threat to the 911 was also the reason that determined Porsche to offer the previous GT4 road car in manual-only form, while its circuit version came with a PDK. However, we might just see the company introducing the dual-clutch tranny as an option for the newcomer.

Of course, we can't cover this topic without mentioning the 718 Boxster Spyder, which should receive the same engine and gearbox (we're not sure about the fine tuning, though). You see, production-spec prototypes of the open-air special have been spotted last year, so its debut is also imminent. And yes, the soft top continues to be a work of art.


 

