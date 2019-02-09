autoevolution

Gentian Blue 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Looks Retro in Real-World Photo

9 Feb 2019, 11:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Porsche introduced the 2020 911 Cabriolet earlier this year and while customer deliveries have yet to take place, multiple examples of the 992 have already been spotted in the carmaker's network.
9 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet
And we can now bring you a few images that portray a 2020 Porsche 911 Cabrio dressed in Gentian Blue. This is the kind of shade that boosts the Zuffenhausen machine's understated aura.

The new Neunelfer Cabriolet looks even more elegant than the car it replaces, such a tastefully restrained shade fits the vehicle like a glove. Since the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S and Carrera S are the only derivatives showcased so far, the same can obviously be said about the Cabriolets.

Well, the German automotive producer is set to introduce the base Carreras soon and yet we are more interested in other Cabriolet derivatives that we might get to see this year or in 2020.

For instance, prototypes of the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet have already been spotted since last year. We're expecting the Turbo to leave the 3.8-liter flat-six of the outgoing 991.2 model behind. In the race for meeting stricter emission standards, the Turbo should receive an all-new boxer heart.

Then there's a rumor concerning a potential Porsche 911 GT3 Cabriolet. So far, we've only spied test cars for the fixed-roof 992 GT3, which will come with more aggressive aerodynamic elements.

Nevertheless, the most important clue towards the potential GT3 Cabrio comes from the automaker itself.

We're referring to the road-going swansong for the 991.2 generation, namely the 911 Speedster. Unlike in the case of the 997-gen Speedster, which was based on the GTS, the newcomer will use the GT3 hardware as a starting point.

And while the nearly-here 911 Speedster will be limited to 1,948 units, the rumored 992 GT3 Cabriolet will appeal to a larger audience.

As always, we'll keep an eye out for any potential prototypes and we'll bring you the spy material as soon as we get our keyboards on them.

 

Another 992 Cabriolet, this spec is much better. ÷ Autogespot / funspotter #porsche #porsche911 #992 #porsche992 #992cabriolet #classicporsche #pts #painttosample #carart #luxury #supercar #hypercar #exoticcars #racecar #car #classiccar #instacar #carsofinstagram #amazingcars247 #caroftheday #cargram #autogespot #lovecars #porschelife #porschegram #porscheclub #porschelove #ÝBw #cabriolet

A post shared by Gelderblom Cars (@gelderblomcars) on Feb 5, 2019 at 8:58am PST

2020 porsche 911 cabriolet Porsche 911 Porsche 2020 porsche 911
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 