Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport Shows Loud Exhaust Sound in Real-Life Footage

Porsche might be keeping us busy with 911-related developments these days, but the German automaker is also working on other sportscar goodies these days. Let's take the 718 Cayman GT4, for instance. 5 photos



We've all seen the official media of the new GT4 CS, but the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to check out the real-world side of the racecar. The soundtrack of the clip comes from the 3.8-liter flat-six heart of the mid-engined beast, with the naturally aspirated mill showcasing its splendid voice.



In case you're wondering, the Monza circuit in Italy is the one hosting the shenanigan. We're actually talking about a testing session that also included the new Porsche 935, a racecar that took the world by surprise last year (this is another story for another time, though).



Speaking of surprises, very few people expected Porsche to upgrade the 3.8L engine for the 718 Cayman GT Clubsport, as the carmaker could've used the new 4.0-liter mill from the 991.2 GT3 and GT3 RS instead.



Nevertheless, Zuffenhausen explained that it kept the unit in place since customers who raced it had time to become familiar to the thing. And the changes required to bring it from 385 to 425 hp aren't that serious, with the most important part being the new air intake.



Now, it's important to remember that the



As with the previous generation, while the CS version comes with a PDK, we'll probably only receive the street version with a manual, even though the rumor mill enjoys mentioning the possibility of an optional dual-clutch tranny for the street model.



