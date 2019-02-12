Porsche Taycan Caught Charging, Paparazzis Have a Field Day

The overall look of the electric Porsche Taycan stopped being a secret long ago, at about the same time the German carmaker first showed the Mission E. The subsequent flood of spy shots didn’t help keep the secret either.

When paparazzi get the chance to shoot the car in whatever circumstances, cameras instantly go off. Even more so when two Taycans get cornered, both of them immobile because they are tied to a charging cord in a remote winter landscape.



The photos you see here were captured by our photographers while the two cars were in the process of being charged, hence the close-ups and the view of an open booth with some kind of tarp crammed in there.



Officially, the car will be shown in production form this year - some even hope next month, at the Geneva Motor Show - with the market launch scheduled for later on.



The exact details of the powertrain are not entirely known. What is known is that the Taycan will be fitted with a battery capable of over 500 km (311 miles) of range and fast charge to a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles) in just fifteen minutes.



The car will use two permanently synchronous motors (PSM) to drive its wheels – one for each of the axles - similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car and capable of developing 600 horsepower.



With the market launch imminent, Porsche is already scrambling to offer Taycan customers the best charging solutions on the market.



