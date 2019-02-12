autoevolution

Porsche Taycan Caught Charging, Paparazzis Have a Field Day

12 Feb 2019, 8:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The overall look of the electric Porsche Taycan stopped being a secret long ago, at about the same time the German carmaker first showed the Mission E. The subsequent flood of spy shots didn’t help keep the secret either.
39 photos
Porsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shotsPorsche Taycan spy shots
Then again, this is the first ever Porsche to be powered exclusively by electricity, so there’s an increased appetite to seeing more and more of it.

When paparazzi get the chance to shoot the car in whatever circumstances, cameras instantly go off. Even more so when two Taycans get cornered, both of them immobile because they are tied to a charging cord in a remote winter landscape.

The photos you see here were captured by our photographers while the two cars were in the process of being charged, hence the close-ups and the view of an open booth with some kind of tarp crammed in there.

Officially, the car will be shown in production form this year - some even hope next month, at the Geneva Motor Show - with the market launch scheduled for later on.

The exact details of the powertrain are not entirely known. What is known is that the Taycan will be fitted with a battery capable of over 500 km (311 miles) of range and fast charge to a range of four hundred kilometers (248 miles) in just fifteen minutes.

The car will use two permanently synchronous motors (PSM) to drive its wheels – one for each of the axles - similar to the ones deployed on the 919 Hybrid race car and capable of developing 600 horsepower.

With the market launch imminent, Porsche is already scrambling to offer Taycan customers the best charging solutions on the market.

In the U.S., the car will be offered with three years of free charging, courtesy of Electrify America. In Europe, charging will not come free, but it will be available at 49,000 locations across the continent.
2020 Porsche Taycan porsche taycan Porsche spyshots 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 