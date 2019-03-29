autoevolution

Lincoln Recalls Continental Once Again, More Than 27,600 Units Affected

29 Mar 2019, 16:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Recalls
Incorrect headlight lenses in October 2016, an airbag issue in February 2017, and doors that may open while driving in February 2019. That’s right, ladies and gents; the Lincoln Continental is facing the third recall in three years since it was introduced at the 2016 Detroit Auto Show!
25 photos
Lincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln ContinentalLincoln Continental
Introduced for the 2017 model year, the Continental gained suicide doors in December 2018. The 80th Anniversary Edition sold out extremely fast, all 80 examples of the breed. The Continental with regular doors, however, needs replacement latch assemblies on all four corners, free of charge.

The recall covers 27,609 units of the full-size luxury sedan which shares the vehicle architecture with the Ford Fusion, and that’s a lot of cars. Looking at the sales figures for the previous three years, sales in the United States total 26,031 examples of the breed.

According to a document Lincoln sent to dealers, affected vehicles were manufactured from November 30th, 2015 to November 14th, 2018. Why didn’t the Detroit-based automaker announce the recall sooner? Guess we won’t find out given the corporate nature of the Blue Oval.

“In some of the affected vehicles, the electronic door latch pawl motor may become inoperative and result in a door not being able to close,” explains Lincoln. “A latch pawl that is not fully engaged increases the potential for the door to open while driving, and the risk of injury.”

Lincoln also reports that letters mailed in the week of April 1st are “advising owners that parts are not currently available to repair the vehicles.” On the other hand, parts will be “available in larger quantities by late second quarter.” Given that affected vehicles were built through November 14th, couldn’t Lincoln procure those parts in a timely fashion? Of course it could’ve done exactly so, and this speaks volumes about the endless complaints in regard to Lincoln’s after-sales services.

In the meantime, customers can call Lincoln at 1-866-436-7332 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at 1-888-327-4236 for additional information about the recall.
Lincoln Continental recall Lincoln sedan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
LINCOLN models:
LINCOLN AviatorLINCOLN Aviator Large SUVLINCOLN NavigatorLINCOLN Navigator Large SUVLINCOLN NautilusLINCOLN Nautilus Medium SUVLINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVLINCOLN MKZLINCOLN MKZ MediumAll LINCOLN models  
 
 