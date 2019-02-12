autoevolution

Wrecked Fast and Furious Viper Reborn as Lincoln Restomod, V10 Sounds Amazing

12 Feb 2019, 10:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
It's no secret that the Fast and Furious franchise doesn't get too much applause in the car-loving community, especially with these motion pictures being more about the questionable action scenes than the cars. And, to add... injury to insult, F&F movies also see plenty of go-fast machines being wrecked. Fortunately, though, it seems that at least some of the ruined contraptions get to enjoy a new life in the form of restomods, as is the case with the Dodge Viper from Tokyo Drift.
5 photos
Wrecked Fast and Furious Viper Reborn as Lincoln RestomodWrecked Fast and Furious Viper Reborn as Lincoln RestomodWrecked Fast and Furious Viper Reborn as Lincoln RestomodWrecked Fast and Furious Viper Reborn as Lincoln Restomod
The opening scene of the movie sees the Viper being fed some concrete and getting trashed in multiple ways. Well, we've just found out that a company handling powertrains for restomods and other projects of the sort had given the V10 monster a second chance.

And the Dodge supercar's powertrain is now used to animate a Lincoln build. The project car spends its days over in Sweden, where the American car culture is strong.

"We worked with one of the prop companies to purchase the Viper after the movie finished (yes this was stored in the prop warehouse after the filming),"

Cleveland Power And Performance is the said specialist, with the company having now shared a video of the sleeper Lincoln - just listening to the naturally aspirated V10 voice of the big sedan is enough to give us the chills.

Heck, aside from the Viper wheels, there seem to be no clues of the Lincoln's newfound muscle. And while the clip showcasing the build is short and of mediocre quality, this is enough to get an idea of just how well the abused Viper has ended up.

Note that the said specialist also released a few images on Facebook (you'll find these above), which show us a stunt sheet from the movie, as well as the Viper in its driving kart phase (before this was married to the Lincoln body).

Oh, and if the name of the company sounds familiar, it's probably because we've shown you multiple totaled Hellcats sold by it over the past few years.

Dodge Viper Lincoln restomod V10 fast and furious
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
DODGE models:
DODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 