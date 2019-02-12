Wrecked Fast and Furious Viper Reborn as Lincoln Restomod, V10 Sounds Amazing

It's no secret that the Fast and Furious franchise doesn't get too much applause in the car-loving community, especially with these motion pictures being more about the questionable action scenes than the cars. And, to add... injury to insult, F&F movies also see plenty of go-fast machines being wrecked. Fortunately, though, it seems that at least some of the ruined contraptions get to enjoy a new life in the form of restomods, as is the case with the Dodge Viper from Tokyo Drift.

And the Dodge supercar's powertrain is now used to animate a Lincoln build. The project car spends its days over in Sweden, where the American car culture is strong.



"We worked with one of the prop companies to purchase the Viper after the movie finished (yes this was stored in the prop warehouse after the filming),"



Cleveland Power And Performance is the said specialist, with the company having now shared a video of the sleeper Lincoln - just listening to the naturally aspirated V10 voice of the big sedan is enough to give us the chills.



Heck, aside from the Viper wheels, there seem to be no clues of the Lincoln's newfound muscle. And while the clip showcasing the build is short and of mediocre quality, this is enough to get an idea of just how well the abused Viper has ended up.



Note that the said specialist also released a few images on



Oh, and if the name of the company sounds familiar, it's probably because we've



