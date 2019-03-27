2020 Lincoln Corsair to Be Unveiled in New York

autoevolution

It's been known for a while now that the current generation of the Lincoln MKC is the last of its kind, as starting this year the nameplate will be replaced by a newcomer to Lincoln’s car roster for the U.S., the Corsair.
On Wednesday, the Blue Oval revealed the Lincoln Corsair will be unveiled a few weeks from now, on April 17, at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. Ford also released a teaser image - the first - of the upcoming compact crossover to accompany the announcement..

Little is officially known about the car, but given its lineage and connection to the MKC one can easy extrapolate some of the car’s characteristics.

The Corsair will likely be built on the same platform as the MKC – which the model shares with the Ford Escape – and will make use of probably tweaked variants of the existing engines: the 2.3-liter and 2.0-liter units, both turbocharged.

As for the name chosen for the model, it is line with the naval and aeronautical theme of other recent Lincoln cars. As a sidenote, the Corsair nameplate did exist in the past in the Ford lineup.

Two Ford Corsair vehicles were sold years ago, one in the UK as a midsized car in the 1960s and the other a rebadged Nissan Pintara in Australia between 1989 and 1992.

Presently Ford is engaged in an effort to revive both of its brands by shedding the cars with poor sales figures and focusing on more successful models. For both Ford and Lincoln, that means more SUVs than ever.

“With the continued strength of Lincoln’s SUVs - from the record-breaking sales of Navigator, strong customer response to the 2019 Nautilus and the arrival of the all-new Aviator in the summer, the introduction of Corsair will further enhance Lincoln’s lineup,” said the carmaker in the statement announcing the unveiling.
