2020 Lincoln Corsair to Be Unveiled in New York

It's been known for a while now that the current generation of the Lincoln MKC is the last of its kind, as starting this year the nameplate will be replaced by a newcomer to Lincoln’s car roster for the U.S., the Corsair.

Little is officially known about the car, but given its lineage and connection to the MKC one can easy extrapolate some of the car’s characteristics.



The Corsair will likely be built on the same platform as the



As for the name chosen for the model, it is line with the naval and aeronautical theme of other recent Lincoln cars. As a sidenote, the Corsair nameplate did exist in the past in the Ford lineup.



Two Ford Corsair vehicles were sold years ago, one in the UK as a midsized car in the 1960s and the other a rebadged Nissan Pintara in Australia between 1989 and 1992.



Presently Ford is engaged in an effort to revive both of its brands by shedding the cars with poor sales figures and focusing on more successful models. For both Ford and Lincoln, that means more SUVs than ever.



