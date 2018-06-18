Lincoln MKC Successor Could Be Named Corsair

Produced since 2014 for the 2015 model year, the Lincoln MKC shares the Ford Global C platform with the Escape. Both models will soon transition to the C2 vehicle architecture introduced by the 2019 Ford Focus, and both will be electrified.
The underpinnings and means of propulsion aren’t the only novelties, with Lincoln expected to change the MKC from the three-letter nomenclature that doesn’t even makes sense to Corsair. Expected to go on sale in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the newcomer’s new name fits in with Nautilus (previously known as MKX), Aviator, and Navigator.
“Dealers were shown the Corsair,” highlights Automotive News, “along with the “next-generation Ford Escape, Explorer, Mach 1 battery-electric crossover, a small off-road SUV and a Lincoln Continental sedan with suicide doors late last month at a meeting in Orlando.” Regarding the Continental, there’s talk the luxury sedan will be discontinued after production of the mid-cycle refresh comes to a grinding halt.
Even though the Ford Motor Company had patented the Corsair name in 2017, the cited publication can reveal that Lincoln “could change the Corsair’s name before the vehicle goes into production.” At the end of the day, however, MKC sounds like an afterthought that has to go for the sake of cohesiveness within Lincoln’s lineup.
Even though the MKC is the automaker’s best-selling nameplate in China, sales in the United States of America are down 15 percent through May 2018. The Ford Motor Company’s luxury division makes a case for the success of the MKC, claiming that it “attracts more buyers from rival brands than any other Lincoln.”
Arriving at dealers this summer, the 2019 Lincoln MKC is $640 more expensive than the pre-facelift 2018 model year. The range-topping Black Label, on the other hand, starts from $48,125 compared to last year’s retail price of $46,990. And as ever, there’s a choice of two powertrain options: 2.0-liter EcoBoost with 245 ponies or 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 285 horsepower.
