autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  

2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept Goes Plug-In Hybrid At New York Auto Show

28 Mar 2018, 7:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Remember the first generation of the Aviator? It was offered from model year 2003 to 2005, related to the Ford Explorer and Mercury Mountaineer, and didn’t sell that well. The dwindling sales forced Lincoln to pull the plug on the Aviator, but a trademark filed a few years ago more or less announced the return of the nameplate.
24 photos
2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept
And here it is, posing as a concept at the 2018 New York Auto Show! Filling the gap between the compact Nautilus and full-size Navigator, the Aviator rides on a rear- and all-wheel-drive platform. But the bragging rights don’t end here, for the three-row SUV has been confirmed to add a plug-in hybrid drivetrain option.

Speaking of the Aviator PHEV, the automaker further mentions the presence of a twin-turbocharged engine. It remains to be seen if Lincoln refers to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Continental or the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Navigator, with the larger of the two motors rated at 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.

Then there’s the exterior design of the Aviator Concept, which somehow reminds us of what Range Rover did with the Velar. The question is, have you seen a prettier Lincoln in recent years? It looks damn fine for a three-row SUV, alright!

The production model will see Lincoln debut a technology called Phone as a Key. As the name implies, owners will be able to use their smartphones to lock and unlock the vehicle, open the trunk, start the engine, and drive the car. In other words, the smart key fob is obsolete if the owner decides to install the phone app.

What’s more, the Co-Pilot360 advanced suite of driver-assist technologies will come standard. Standard features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, reversing camera, and auto high-beam lighting. Reverse Brake Assist will also be available, providing automatic braking if an obstacle is detected behind the vehicle.

Lincoln is committed to delivering the innovation and features that luxury consumers expect today,” commented Joy Falotico, president of the Lincoln Motor Company. “The Aviator is yet another example of how we are creating an effortless experience for our clients.” The real deal will go on sale next year for MY 2020.
2020 Lincoln Aviator concept Lincoln Aviator SUV Lincoln PHEV 2018 New york auto show
press release
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
LINCOLN models:
LINCOLN NautilusLINCOLN Nautilus Medium SUVLINCOLN MKCLINCOLN MKC Medium SUVLINCOLN MKZLINCOLN MKZ MediumLINCOLN ContinentalLINCOLN Continental LuxuryLINCOLN ContinentalLINCOLN Continental LuxuryAll LINCOLN models  
 
 