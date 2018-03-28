2020 Lincoln Aviator Concept Goes Plug-In Hybrid At New York Auto Show

Remember the first generation of the Aviator? It was offered from model year 2003 to 2005, related to the Ford Explorer and Mercury Mountaineer, and didn’t sell that well. The dwindling sales forced Lincoln to pull the plug on the Aviator, but a trademark filed a few years ago more or less announced the return of the nameplate.

“ And here it is, posing as a concept at the 2018 New York Auto Show! Filling the gap between the compact Nautilus and full-size Navigator, the Aviator rides on a rear- and all-wheel-drive platform. But the bragging rights don’t end here, for the three-rowhas been confirmed to add a plug-in hybrid drivetrain option.Speaking of the Aviator PHEV, the automaker further mentions the presence of a twin-turbocharged engine. It remains to be seen if Lincoln refers to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Continental or the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Navigator, with the larger of the two motors rated at 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque.Then there’s the exterior design of the Aviator Concept, which somehow reminds us of what Range Rover did with the Velar . The question is, have you seen a prettier Lincoln in recent years? It looks damn fine for a three-row SUV, alright!The production model will see Lincoln debut a technology called Phone as a Key. As the name implies, owners will be able to use their smartphones to lock and unlock the vehicle, open the trunk, start the engine, and drive the car. In other words, the smart key fob is obsolete if the owner decides to install the phone app.What’s more, the Co-Pilot360 advanced suite of driver-assist technologies will come standard. Standard features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system with cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, reversing camera, and auto high-beam lighting. Reverse Brake Assist will also be available, providing automatic braking if an obstacle is detected behind the vehicle. Lincoln is committed to delivering the innovation and features that luxury consumers expect today,” commented Joy Falotico, president of the Lincoln Motor Company. “The Aviator is yet another example of how we are creating an effortless experience for our clients.” The real deal will go on sale next year for MY 2020.