Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Concept Rocks SUV Segment in NY

SUVs are the stars of the automotive market. Of the 86 million cars sold in 2017, 34 percent of them were SUVs, a segment which registered the most significant increase in sales in the industry.
That’s the reason why, at both the Geneva and New York auto shows this year, this type of vehicles are the starts of the floor.
Fresh on the heels on launching the new generation Touareg in China, Volkswagen is presenting this week in at the 2018 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) the Atlas Cross Sport, a preview of a five-seat midsize SUV which will start production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 2019.
The concept is the smaller version of the seven-seater Atlas already available in the U.S and manufactured at the same facility in the States. Based on the MQB platform, the model is 190.8 inches long, 68.3 inches tall and 79.9 inches wide.
For the concept, the powertrain is comprised of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain with 355 horsepower and an anticipated range of 26 miles in electric mode. For the production version, a mild hybrid derivate would pump out 310 horsepower.
The electric motors in the concept draw their power from an 18.0 kWh lithium-ion battery. The combined electric-ICE output gives the model a 0 to 60 acceleration time of 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 130 mph.
The interior of the Atlas concept uses Volkswagen's new design cues, as seen on the Innovision Cockpit introduced on the Touareg. A 12.3-inch screen adorns the center of the console, displaying car-related information and navigation data.
On the exterior, the most striking feature is the use of LED headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) integrated into the radiator grille, a feature which Volkswagen promises we will see on more midsize SUVs from the carmaker.
Full details about the Atlas Cross Sport concept, as released by Volkswagen, are listed in the document below.
