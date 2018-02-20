Over 86 Million Cars Sold Worldwide in 2017, Record for SUVs

The human appetite for motorized travel grew to new heights last year. Worldwide, more than 86 million cars have been sold, a number that represents an increase of over 2 million cars (that’s the population of large cities in Eastern Europe) compared to 2016.

The increase might have been much more significant compared to 2016 had some of the established markets not fail as they did. The markets in the U.S., U.K., Mexico and South Korea managed to go against the global trend and slow down.



Most of the great global industry performance of last year was due to the rise of the SUV . As was the case in Europe, this type of car registered the most significant increase in sales in the industry. The SUV managed to achieve the biggest market share in China, North America, and Europe, reaching a new record market share in 2017.



JATO data shows the SUV segment increased to a healthy 34 percent market share, globally. The growth was driven mainly by midsize SUVs (16.6 percent), followed by large SUVs, with 17.7 percent. In North America, two out of three cars sold in 2017 have been SUVs.



As was the case in Europe, diesel-powered vehicles are on a downward trend, but a more mild one when speaking globally. Whereas in Europe diesel car sales dropped by 7.9 percent, worldwide the decrease was only 3.7 percent.



That was in part because of Europe, a continent which, despite a minor loss of appetite, still loves diesel: two out of three cars sold last year on the Old Continent were diesel.



