autoevolution
 

Europe Dumps Diesel in 2017, Goes on SUV Frenzy

30 Jan 2018, 8:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
And the numbers are in... It has been a very lucrative year for the European automotive industry, according to data released on Monday by JATO Dynamics. In all, 15,57 million cars were sold in 2017 on the Old Continent, the highest volume of registrations since 2007.
4 photos
Car sales in Europe in 2017Car sales in Europe in 2017Car sales in Europe in 2017
The number of vehicles sold last year is 3,1 percent higher than in 2016, but that is not the exciting part. 2017 saw the lowest number of diesel car registrations in more than a decade: 6,76 million, a decline of 7,9 percent compared to the previous year.

Of course, the drop in interest for diesel vehicles worked wonders for gasoline-powered cars, whose number on European roads rose by 760,000 units, or 10,9 percent.

The highest volume of registrations since 2007 was achieved last year with the hefty contribution of the SUV segment, one that saw an all-time record spike: 4.56 million registrations in 2017, 19.5% higher than in 2016.

"As a result, market share for SUVs has jumped from 25.2% in 2016 to 29.3% in 2017,” says Felipe Munoz, Global Automotive Analyst at JATO Dynamics. “A sharp contrast to 2007, when SUVs represented just 8.5% of market share. This growth was possible thanks to the strong performances of the D-SUV, C-SUV and B-SUV sub-segments, which grew by 34%, 21%, and 17.5% respectively.”

"The monumental growth of SUVs impacted the MPV segment, as MPV registrations decreased by 15.1% in 2017 - the lowest market share of the century," added Munoz.

The overall increase in car sales in Europe is attributed to Eastern and Southern European countries. In the top ten states with the most significant market increase in 2017, nine are from those parts of the continent: Lithuania, Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Greece, Estonia, Slovenia, Romania, and Slovakia.

Separately, JATO data showed that Opel's acquisition by PSA did not make a big difference in the French manufacturer's sales reports. In fact, the growth registered by Peugeot and Citroen was canceled by the decline of the German brand.
car sales Europe car sale SUV diesel diesel sales JATO
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Latest car models:
LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniAll car models  