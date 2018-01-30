Check Out These Amazing Spaceships Inspired By Simple Objects

Designing a spaceship is not an easy task. Since a real one doesn't actually exists, however, inspiration for drawing up a space-faring machine for the future can be found literally everywhere.

But what if we could find inspiration in some kitchen utensils, or a Playstation controller, or an otherwise unappealing piece of metal, leftover from some construction project long ago?



The results might be fantastic, as we can see here. An open mind, a steady hand and an ounce of imagination can make the dullest of objects look like they've been ripped right out of Star Wars or EVE Online.



Eric Geusz is a Software Engineer at Northrop Grumman. In his spare time, he is also a freelance artist. One with a soft spot for robots and spaceships and a perfect eye to see the future where others would only see tools.



Out of the combination between a remote and game controller, he designed the Remote Command and Control Carrier. A can opener can become a Danji Ship. The potato peeler gets a new life as a Potato Spaceship, and the tongs will help haul cargo as a Crane Ship.







