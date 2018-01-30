Check Out These Amazing Spaceships Inspired By Simple Objects

autoevolution
 

Designing a spaceship is not an easy task. Since a real one doesn't actually exists, however, inspiration for drawing up a space-faring machine for the future can be found literally everywhere.
We all have stuff lying around in the house, plain simple things we pretty much take for granted and don't give a second thought to. They just sit there, gathering dust, looking dull and waiting to serve their purpose and that purpose alone.

But what if we could find inspiration in some kitchen utensils, or a Playstation controller, or an otherwise unappealing piece of metal, leftover from some construction project long ago?

The results might be fantastic, as we can see here. An open mind, a steady hand and an ounce of imagination can make the dullest of objects look like they've been ripped right out of Star Wars or EVE Online.

Eric Geusz is a Software Engineer at Northrop Grumman. In his spare time, he is also a freelance artist. One with a soft spot for robots and spaceships and a perfect eye to see the future where others would only see tools.

Out of the combination between a remote and game controller, he designed the Remote Command and Control Carrier. A can opener can become a Danji Ship. The potato peeler gets a new life as a Potato Spaceship, and the tongs will help haul cargo as a Crane Ship.

Some call Geusz's talent a clear illustration of pareidolia, the human brain's ability to see shapes or make pictures out of randomness. We call it just talent. A skill which landed Geusz a spot in the top 200 finalists out of 3,800 entries in ArtStation's Job Challenge.

The competition saw a total of 23,591 pieces of artwork created. The top 200 finalists manage to upload on the site 8,164 illustrations in a very short period of time.
