Europe's Top Selling Cars in 2017

Without keeping track of classes, Volkswagen's Golf was the top performer and the best selling car in Europe last year. More than half of the nearly half a million registrations were in two countries: Germany and the UK. In all, says JATO, 15,57 million cars were sold last year in Europe, marking the highest volume of registrations since 2007, in part thanks to thesegment, which produced 4.56 million registrations, 19.5% higher than in 2016.As for car models, JATO monitors eight main classes, starting with the Subcompact class and ending with the, as well as four sub-classes for the SUV segment.For the Subcompact class, the best selling vehicle of 2017 was the Renault Clio , a model that sold 327,000 units all over Europe. The Volkswagen Polo (272,000 units) and the Ford Fiesta (255,000) came second and third, respectively.The champion of the Compacts segment is the Volkswagen Golf , with 480,000 units sold, while the City car class went to the Fiat 500, a model that ended up in the garages of 190,000 Europeans. The MPV class went to the Renault Scenic, with 110,000 units sold, and the Volkswagen Passat claimed the title, with 184,000 units, in the Midsize class.As for the higher end part of the market, the Sports car of choice for Europeans last year was the Audi TT (16,300 units), 128,000 chose the Mercedes-Benz E-Class as their Executive car and 15,000 as their Luxury one.As for the SUV segment, the increase in interest for this type of vehicle was Heaven sent for Nissan's Qashqai, a model which sold last year a total of 248,000 units. Toyota C-HR, Peugeot 3008, Skoda Kodiaq and the Land Rover Discovery were also on top of their SUV sub-classes.Without keeping track of classes, Volkswagen's Golf was the top performer and the best selling car in Europe last year. More than half of the nearly half a million registrations were in two countries: Germany and the UK.