autoevolution
 

Official Design Sketches Preview Good-looking 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

30 Jan 2018, 8:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport from the current generation date back to 2012. And on the subject of looks, both of them fail to make the best out of what the South Korean automaker can offer in terms of exterior styling. That will change with the 2019 Santa Fe, which has been confirmed by Hyundai of Europe to premiere at the 88th Geneva Motor Show in March.
26 photos
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2019 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Following a shadowy teaser, Hyundai continues to build up the hype with a couple of sketches, presenting the car from the front and rear three-quarter view. Starting with the front end, the eye-catching Cascading Grille is flanked by slim headlights and ice cube-like LED fog lights. The twin-light design, obviously enough, is inspired by the Kona and Nexo.

The proportions of the Santa Fe are furthered by square-ish wheel arches, door-mounted side mirrors, and strong character line that starts from the headlights and ends at the taillights. Moving to the rear end of the 2019 Santa Fe, here you’ll spot a steeply raked rear window, LED taillights, generous quarter windows, and svelte D-pillars for enhanced visibility.

All in all, top effort from Hyundai. The interior isn’t likely to mirror the visual charisma of the exterior, but one thing is certain about the fourth-generation Santa Fe. Thanks to the longer wheelbase, the mid-size SUV is more spacious than the Santa Fe it replaces, extra space that translates to better accommodation for the rear passenger and more cargo capacity.

What else is there we know about the 2019 Santa Fe? Hyundai highlights the newcomer will benefit from the “latest active safety features under the Smart Sense technology umbrella.” That includes Rear Occupant Alert monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning with automated braking function. In other words, technology is at home in the Santa Fe.

As part of the automaker’s push for electrifying the lineup, the mid-size SUV is also expected to bring forth some sort of hybridization to the powertrain range. A plug-in hybrid would be most welcomed considering Mitsubishi is running out of ideas on how to wax lyrical about the Outlander PHEV.
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe design hyundai santa fe sketch Hyundai teaser 2018 Geneva Motor Show
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Ford's Autonomous Police Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactHYUNDAI VelosterHYUNDAI Veloster CompactHYUNDAI NEXOHYUNDAI NEXO CrossoverHYUNDAI AccentHYUNDAI Accent CompactHYUNDAI i10HYUNDAI i10 MiniAll HYUNDAI models  