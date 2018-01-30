Official Design Sketches Preview Good-looking 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Following a shadowy teaser, Hyundai continues to build up the hype with a couple of sketches, presenting the car from the front and rear three-quarter view. Starting with the front end, the eye-catching Cascading Grille is flanked by slim headlights and ice cube-like LED fog lights. The twin-light design, obviously enough, is inspired by the Kona and Nexo
.
The proportions of the Santa Fe are furthered by square-ish wheel arches, door-mounted side mirrors, and strong character line that starts from the headlights and ends at the taillights. Moving to the rear end of the 2019 Santa Fe
, here you’ll spot a steeply raked rear window, LED taillights, generous quarter windows, and svelte D-pillars for enhanced visibility.
All in all, top effort from Hyundai. The interior isn’t likely to mirror the visual charisma of the exterior, but one thing is certain about the fourth-generation Santa Fe. Thanks to the longer wheelbase, the mid-size SUV
is more spacious than the Santa Fe it replaces, extra space that translates to better accommodation for the rear passenger and more cargo capacity.
What else is there we know about the 2019 Santa Fe? Hyundai highlights the newcomer will benefit from the “latest active safety features under the Smart Sense technology umbrella.”
That includes Rear Occupant Alert monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning with automated braking function. In other words, technology
is at home in the Santa Fe.
As part of the automaker’s push for electrifying the lineup, the mid-size SUV
is also expected to bring forth some sort of hybridization to the powertrain range. A plug-in hybrid would be most welcomed considering Mitsubishi is running out of ideas on how to wax lyrical
about the Outlander PHEV.