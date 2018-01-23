autoevolution
 

Hyundai Superbowl LII Teaser to Surprise Millions

23 Jan 2018, 12:25 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
“Last Super Bowl we surprised three heroes. This year we'll surprise millions. And you might be one of them.” This is the promise Hyundai had made at the beginning of the week when it released its teaser for the commercial it plans to air during Super Bowl LII.
4 photos
Hyundai Super Bowl LI adHyundai Super Bowl LI adHyundai Super Bowl LI ad
“Last year, we hit an emotional chord with audiences as we provided three heroes with an unforgettable experience and helped reunite them with their families,” Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America said in a statement.

“For this year, we thought, let’s do something bigger and celebrate millions of heroes who have helped a very important cause,”  Evans continued.

The statement is, well, cryptic, and the teaser itself doesn't show the plans Hyundai has for this year. In 2017 however, a very emotional message was sent with the help of three army personnel from the U.S. 4th Infantry Division stationed in Zagan, Poland.

Making use of the latest satellite technology and 360-degree immersive pods, Hyundai virtually reunited the three soldiers with their families at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

By turning their attention away from the car it makes in these spots, Hyundai hopes to tap into the very emotional state the 100 million Americans watching the Super Bowl are transported when watching such images.

An effort not at all cheap, given the fact that for this year Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch saying that NBC will charge some $5 million for a 30-second spot. But an effort worth while, given the consumers' current inclination for emotionally charged messages rather than funny or pure commercial ones.

We are going to be the hero for the troops. This year, some of the best moments won’t happen on the field. This is how we’re going to do it. The better Super Bowl is going to happen in the hearts of the people who make it happen-the troops,” said last year Dean Evans, CMO at Hyundai Motor America.

Hyundai Super Bowl LII teaser Hyundai teaser car commercial 2018 super bowl commercial
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactHYUNDAI VelosterHYUNDAI Veloster CompactHYUNDAI NEXOHYUNDAI NEXO CrossoverHYUNDAI AccentHYUNDAI Accent CompactHYUNDAI i10HYUNDAI i10 MiniAll HYUNDAI models  