Hyundai Superbowl LII Teaser to Surprise Millions

“Last year, we hit an emotional chord with audiences as we provided three heroes with an unforgettable experience and helped reunite them with their families,” Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America said in a statement.“For this year, we thought, let’s do something bigger and celebrate millions of heroes who have helped a very important cause,” Evans continued.The statement is, well, cryptic, and the teaser itself doesn't show the plans Hyundai has for this year. In 2017 however, a very emotional message was sent with the help of three army personnel from the U.S. 4th Infantry Division stationed in Zagan, Poland.Making use of the latest satellite technology and 360-degree immersive pods, Hyundai virtually reunited the three soldiers with their families at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.By turning their attention away from the car it makes in these spots, Hyundai hopes to tap into the very emotional state the 100 million Americans watching the Super Bowl are transported when watching such images.An effort not at all cheap, given the fact that for this year Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch saying that NBC will charge some $5 million for a 30-second spot. But an effort worth while, given the consumers' current inclination for emotionally charged messages rather than funny or pure commercial ones.“We are going to be the hero for the troops. This year, some of the best moments won’t happen on the field. This is how we’re going to do it. The better Super Bowl is going to happen in the hearts of the people who make it happen-the troops,” said last year Dean Evans, CMO at Hyundai Motor America.