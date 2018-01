2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle Features 370 Miles Of Range

The what, you ask? I’m also having a hard time trying to figure out how the automaker came up with Nexo. It probably has something to do with the word “next” and the “-o” suffix that likes to morph adjectives into nouns. Whatever the case, Nexo does have a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?Presented at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018, the production-ready Nexo is the next-generation Hyundai fuel cell vehicle, and it’s rather impressive on paper. First off, range and fuel economy stand at an EPA-rated 370 miles and 60 MPGe on the combined cycle, representing an improvement of 105 miles and 10 MPGe compared to the Tucson FCEV From the driver’s perspective, the Nexo also happens to be more willing to haul ass thanks to more suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Except the Nexo doesn’t need jungle juice to move, but hydrogen. The U.S.-spec model is rated at 120 kW (approximately 161 horsepower) and 291 pound-feet (395 Nm) of torque, performance figures which translate to 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds.The electric motor, lithium-ion battery, fuel-cell stack, three hydrogen tanks, and transmission have been tested to the equivalent of 10 years of 100,000 miles of lifespan. In fact, Hyundai Motor claims the fuel-cell stack would reach its “end of life” voltage after 150,000 miles or thereabout, which is a lot for a vehicle gifted with this sort of powertrain.“Hydrogen energy is the key to building a more sustainable society. Hyundai Motor Company has already taken the lead in hydrogen technology with the introduction of Tucson fuel cell,” declared Woong-chul Yang, vice chairman of Hyundai. “Yet as another result of this earth-saving effort, today, I am so proud to introduce to you our second-generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle which is a culmination of our cutting-edge technologies.”