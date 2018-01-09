autoevolution
 

2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle Features 370 Miles Of Range

9 Jan 2018, 8:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A dedicated platform, the looks of a concept car, the stance of a crossover, and the driving range to shame even the award-winning Honda Clarity Fuel Cell. Ladies and gentlemen, Hyundai is getting serious about environmentally-conscious vehicles, pushing the envelope with the Nexo.
20 photos
2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle
The what, you ask? I’m also having a hard time trying to figure out how the automaker came up with Nexo. It probably has something to do with the word “next” and the “-o” suffix that likes to morph adjectives into nouns. Whatever the case, Nexo does have a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

Presented at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018, the production-ready Nexo is the next-generation Hyundai fuel cell vehicle, and it’s rather impressive on paper. First off, range and fuel economy stand at an EPA-rated 370 miles and 60 MPGe on the combined cycle, representing an improvement of 105 miles and 10 MPGe compared to the Tucson FCEV.

From the driver’s perspective, the Nexo also happens to be more willing to haul ass thanks to more suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Except the Nexo doesn’t need jungle juice to move, but hydrogen. The U.S.-spec model is rated at 120 kW (approximately 161 horsepower) and 291 pound-feet (395 Nm) of torque, performance figures which translate to 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds.

The electric motor, lithium-ion battery, fuel-cell stack, three hydrogen tanks, and transmission have been tested to the equivalent of 10 years of 100,000 miles of lifespan. In fact, Hyundai Motor claims the fuel-cell stack would reach its “end of life” voltage after 150,000 miles or thereabout, which is a lot for a vehicle gifted with this sort of powertrain.

“Hydrogen energy is the key to building a more sustainable society. Hyundai Motor Company has already taken the lead in hydrogen technology with the introduction of Tucson fuel cell,” declared Woong-chul Yang, vice chairman of Hyundai. “Yet as another result of this earth-saving effort, today, I am so proud to introduce to you our second-generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle which is a culmination of our cutting-edge technologies.”

2019 Hyundai Nexo fuel cell Hyundai Nexo hydrogen Hyundai crossover CES
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI NEXOHYUNDAI NEXO CrossoverHYUNDAI AccentHYUNDAI Accent CompactHYUNDAI i10HYUNDAI i10 MiniHYUNDAI Santa Fe SportHYUNDAI Santa Fe Sport Medium SUVHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVAll HYUNDAI models  