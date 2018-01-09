2019 Hyundai Nexo Fuel Cell Vehicle Features 370 Miles Of Range

A dedicated platform, the looks of a concept car, the stance of a crossover, and the driving range to shame even the award-winning Honda Clarity Fuel Cell. Ladies and gentlemen, Hyundai
is getting serious about environmentally-conscious vehicles, pushing the envelope with the Nexo.
20 photos
The what, you ask? I’m also having a hard time trying to figure out how the automaker came up with Nexo. It probably has something to do with the word “next”
and the “-o”
suffix that likes to morph adjectives into nouns. Whatever the case, Nexo does have a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?
Presented at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018, the production-ready Nexo is the next-generation Hyundai fuel cell vehicle, and it’s rather impressive on paper. First off, range and fuel economy stand at an EPA-rated 370 miles and 60 MPGe on the combined cycle, representing an improvement of 105 miles and 10 MPGe compared to the Tucson FCEV
.
From the driver’s perspective, the Nexo
also happens to be more willing to haul ass thanks to more suck-squeeze-bang-blow. Except the Nexo doesn’t need jungle juice to move, but hydrogen. The U.S.-spec model is rated at 120 kW (approximately 161 horsepower) and 291 pound-feet (395 Nm) of torque, performance figures which translate to 0-60 mph in 9.5 seconds.
The electric motor, lithium-ion battery, fuel-cell stack, three hydrogen tanks, and transmission have been tested to the equivalent of 10 years of 100,000 miles of lifespan. In fact, Hyundai Motor claims the fuel-cell stack would reach its “end of life”
voltage after 150,000 miles or thereabout, which is a lot for a vehicle gifted with this sort of powertrain.
“Hydrogen energy is the key to building a more sustainable society. Hyundai Motor Company has already taken the lead in hydrogen technology with the introduction of Tucson fuel cell,”
declared Woong-chul Yang, vice chairman of Hyundai. “Yet as another result of this earth-saving effort, today, I am so proud to introduce to you our second-generation Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle which is a culmination of our cutting-edge technologies.”